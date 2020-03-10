Design, sustainability and new sensory worlds: the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt offers inspiration

The FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt is dedicated to issues of the future. Since October 2019 it has been a new meeting place and a modern dialog platform for the movers and shakers of tomorrow. From a series of keynote speeches and panel discussions, visitors will get an insight into ideas, concepts and technologies that could shape future urban living. Over the next two months, the motto of the series of events will be “Future Senses”. During Munich Creative Business Week in March, the focus will be on design, responsibility and sustainability in the city of the future. In April, the focus will shift to concrete human sensory experiences and look at the topics of “Sound of the Future” and “Intelligent Materials”. Visitors to BMW Welt can attend the events at the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt free of charge and without prior registration. However, the number of places is limited.

The FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt in March

The design of a product determines not only its appearance but also to a large extent its ecological footprint. The link between design and responsibility will be discussed in two keynote speeches in the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt and at a major event in the Double Cone entitled “Game-Changers in Sustainability”. Munich Creative Business Week is the occasion for this series of events.

March 10 and 12, 2020 at 11 am: How much CO2 is there in a product?

Right from the early stages of their work, developers and designers can ensure that the carbon footprint of a product is kept low as possible. In an interactive presentation in the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt, BMW expert Peter Tarne will explain in detail how eco-balances are created for various products and how the environmental impacts of products are calculated throughout their life cycle.

March 13, 2020 at 1:30 pm: Design for the future.

Today’s vehicle designs are already giving us a glimpse of the future. With the BMW Vision iNEXT and the BMW i3 Urban Suite, the BMW Group is showing that the way in which we think about mobility will change in the future. Charlotte Kanters has played a major role in the color and material design of the vehicles. In the FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt, she will talk about her creative design process, her ideas and visions for the future and the connection between sensory impressions and “shy tech”.

March 14, 2020 at 2 pm: Designers Talk: Game Changers in Sustainability.

How will the circular economy become a game changer? Representatives from renowned companies such as adidas, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, ReCup and the BMW Group will speak in the Double Cone about the power of design to bring about change, and will be sharing their ideas. Afterwards, there will be an opportunity to delve even deeper into the topics in smaller sessions and to discuss responsibilities and opportunities in design together with sustainability experts from the BMW Group. Free tickets to the event are available here.

The FUTURE FORUM by BMW Welt in April

In April, the focus will be on the future of human sensory experiences. In a few years, for example, the auditory experience in cities could differ greatly from the current soundscape. Which sounds will dominate? How will vehicles sound in the future? Renzo Vitale, sound designer at the BMW Group, will be one of the speakers.

The use of futuristic materials will also significantly alter the haptics of many objects. Some surfaces such as floors, wallpaper and fabrics in the fashion industry will become smart. The theme of “Future Senses” will be explained in more detail in inspiring live formats.

From May, the thematic focus will be on e-mobility. True to the motto of the Future Forum of “Explore the future. Get inspired. Join the conversation.”, exciting events with experts from a wide range of fields and industries are being planned here.

The complete calendar of events and further information on all the events can be found at www.bmw-welt.com/futureforum.

