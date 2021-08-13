Design innovation and engineering brilliance at the heart of new Automobili Pininfarina and Bovet 1822 partnership

Today, a new chapter in the history of BOVET 1822 and Pininfarina is being written with the announcement of the partnership between BOVET 1822 and Automobili Pininfarina, celebrating the creation of the first automobile designed and completely assembled in Cambiano – the exquisite new Battista pure-electric hyper GT

Today, a new chapter in the history of BOVET 1822 and Pininfarina is being written with the announcement of the partnership between BOVET 1822 and Automobili Pininfarina, celebrating the creation of the first automobile designed and completely assembled in Cambiano – the exquisite new Battista pure-electric hyper GT.

The new collaboration was officially launched at an exclusive event at Monterey Car Week in California and will see a unique new timepiece revealed later this year.

Automobili Pininfarina is taking the next step to delivering its pioneering pure-electric hyper GT at Monterey Car Week, where the first production-spec example made its world premiere, alongside the US debut of the exclusive Battista Anniversario.

Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: “In creating Battista, Automobili Pininfarina established itself as the world’s first pure-electric luxury car company. We have welcomed clients to our family who are excited by our mission to create sustainable yet collectible art forms. We have challenged our own team members to ensure Battista is beautiful by design, combining seamlessly evocative, pure lines which complement perfectly the most advanced electric powertrain technology in the world.

“Since the day we first connected with Pascal Raffy and the artisans of BOVET 1822, we felt mutually inspired by the opportunity to create another art form for clients desiring the pinnacle in design and watchmaking. With the unveiling of our first timepiece together later this year, we aim to showcase another step forward in the world of artisanal horology.”

Pascal Raffy, BOVET 1822 owner, said: “The 11-year partnership with Pininfarina is a key foundation for BOVET 1822, and the collaboration with Automobili Pininfarina is a continuation of this. Since the start, we have been working together in design, technology, and engineering, while at the same time utilising the artisanal nature of BOVET 1822 manufacturing. We are two houses sharing the same values, and now we are heading into the future.

“The world is becoming more sustainable, and the future is definitely in electric cars. This is what is so exciting about the beautiful Battista, which combines engineering excellence with hand-made attention to detail, like the fine timepieces of the House of BOVET. The Battista is a hypercar of stunning design, with almost 1,900 hp, yet it is sustainable and 100 per cent electric. We all need to move in this direction, and Automobili Pininfarina is inspiring us to use new methods and materials and look at our processes with an eye to sustainability as well.

“We are working on projects that celebrate the Battista and introduce concepts and forms that we have never used before in our timepieces. The Battista is the car of tomorrow, so we are breaking new ground with everything, which fits this incredible partnership.”

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of the Group, said: “The partnership with BOVET 1822 – started in 2010 – is far more than a collaboration. It’s a commonality of vision based on our passion for beauty, technology and craftsmanship. The masterpieces born in the last 11 years are the expression of this vision and the blend of our skills matured throughout a long history and the passion for future. Today we are proud to write a new chapter of our story thanks to the contribution of Automobili Pininfarina. The new timepiece embodies the same spirit that led to the conception of the Battista with Automobili Pininfarina: an outstanding piece of design, high performing and created with a sustainable approach.”

