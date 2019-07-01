DENSO Wiper Systems to be established to offer safer and more reliable wiper systems

Nippon Wiper Blade to be merged with Asahi Manufacturing

DENSO Corporation today announced that Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd. and Asahi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., both of which are subsidiaries of DENSO Corporation, will merge on October 1, 2019, and make a new start as DENSO Wiper Systems, Inc.

With the auto industry undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation, the business environment is changing significantly due to swift innovations in CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electrified) technologies. Notably, competition to develop automated driving technologies has intensified and increased the importance of auxiliary systems. Concerning safety related to field of vision, technologies including cameras and sensors have been developed for automated driving, requiring automotive component suppliers to offer wiper system products that are compatible with these changes.

Against this backdrop, the wiper system business structure of the DENSO Group was reviewed. DENSO Wiper Systems will build an integrated structure from design and production, to supply of wiper systems, thereby strengthening its capability to meet the needs of customers. The company will also step up efforts for the DENSO Group to create new added value in advanced fields.

Historically, DENSO has developed technologies and products to help create a society free from traffic accidents. Based on these technologies, DENSO will continue to contribute to building a safe and secure automotive society for all people around the world.

Profile of the integrated company

Name DENSO Wiper Systems, Inc. Location of head office 390 Umeda, Kosai, Shizuoka, Japan Date on which merger takes effect October 1, 2019 Capital 450 million yen Shareholder DENSO Corporation (ownership: 100%) Employees About 1,800 (planned for October 1, 2019) Business description Design, manufacture, and sales of wiper system and washer system products

