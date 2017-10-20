DENSO wins medals at the 44th WorldSkills competition

DENSO Corporation and DENSO’s subsidiary DENSO E&TS Training Center, which is responsible for providing engineering and technical training for DENSO employees, won gold medal in the Manufacturing Team Challenge, and bronze medal in the Mobile Robotics categories at the 44th WorldSkills Competition. The competition was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, October 14-19.

This year, DENSO participants from Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico competed in eight categories: Polymechanics and Automation; Manufacturing Team Challenge; Electronics; Mobile Robotics; Industrial Mechanics Millwright; CNC Turning, CNC Milling, and Industrial Control. DENSO won the gold medal in the Manufacturing Team Challenge.

The WorldSkills Competition, first held in Spain in 1950 and held every two years, is a premier world event for skills recognition and advancement. For most categories, participants must be no older than 22 years of age. In order for participants to be eligible to compete in the WorldSkills Competition, they must win first place in the most recent competitions held in their home country or region. This year, approximately 1,300 people from 60 countries and regions tested their skills by competing in 51 categories.

DENSO has participated in the WorldSkills Competition since 1971. To date, DENSO employees have won 32 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals.

Since the establishment of its Technical Training Center* in 1954, DENSO has been focusing on developing skilled technicians and passing on manufacturing expertise to future generations.

Click here to see full release:

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.