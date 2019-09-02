DENSO to showcase new technology at IAA 2019, featuring hardware and software solutions to accelerate future mobility

DENSO Corporation, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, will be showcasing new mobility solutions at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Germany, Frankfurt Messe, Hall 9, from the 10th to the 22nd of September 2019.

Shaping the future of mobility

At the show DENSO will feature some of its latest developments in automotive technology as part of its long-term commitment to accelerate future mobility and to maximize its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The technologies on display further support the company’s recent expansion into software-based solutions to complement its hardware expertise.

Hisaaki Sato, CEO & President of DENSO International Europe said, “The automotive industry is evolving with unprecedented speed, and we are excited to be in such a unique position to introduce breakthrough innovations that are shaping the future of mobility.”

Strengthening partnerships

Joining DENSO at the exhibition booth are 5 technology companies currently backed by DENSO, or with which it has joint ventures, as part of a long-term vision to accelerate innovation in connected, automated, shared and electrified mobility. DENSO has invested nearly $100 million in startups around the world, strengthening partnerships within and outside of the automotive domain.

Partners featured at the DENSO booth include technology companies MaaS Global, Ridecell, Bond Mobility, Canatu and JOLED.

Visitors can also expect to see on display the Delft Driverless Car, a fully autonomous electric race car developed by TU Delft students in collaboration with MIT.

