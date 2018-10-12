DENSO takes a stake in software developer eSOL

DENSO Corporation today announced it has taken a 2% equity stake in eSOL Co., Ltd., a leading developer of real-time embedded software solutions. DENSO will use eSOL’s technologies to develop software for the systems and products required for automated driving.

To improve the performance of automated driving and the utilization of external data for safety, in-vehicle electronic products must be integrated to ensure seamless control of the entire vehicle system. As in-vehicle systems become increasingly more complex, it will be necessary to update, rewrite or add software to coordinate with new electronic systems and electronic control units for automated driving. DENSO will work with eSOL as an important partner in rapid software development and will create next-generation electronic platforms through a technology advisor arrangement and personnel exchange.

Founded in 1975, eSOL is the premium partner of AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture), a consortium organized by automakers and suppliers that standardizes automotive software platforms. In 2016, DENSO established a joint venture, AUBASS Co., Ltd., with eSOL and NEC Communication Systems, Ltd., to enable automakers to use complex in-vehicle software.

DENSO will bring new value to the future of mobility through the development of in-vehicle electronic software, electronic systems, and electronic platforms – all of which will be used in connected and automated driving.