DENSO reveals ‘contingency plan’ due to COVID-19 outbreak

DENSO can confirm that it has put a contingency plan in place to protect its workforce, customers and suppliers, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All employees, including DENSO’s customer service team, are available and can be contacted on their current e-mail addresses and phone numbers; however, regretfully, the company’s sales and technical staff are not permitted to undertake customer visits at this time.

A DENSO spokesperson said: “With recent World Health Organisation and Government announcements, it is clear that the COVID-19 situation is set to have a profound impact on everyday life in the UK and Ireland, as well as across the globe in the short to medium-term at least.

“We would like to extend our thoughts to anyone affected by this pandemic. Whilst we are determined to protect our own staff and mitigate the risk of contracting the virus as much as possible, we have always prioritised customer support at DENSO and will continue to do so in these uncertain times.”

DENSO will release further updates as the situation develops, but, in the meantime, customers can contact the company if they have any questions.

