DENSO renews commitment to its second founding and long-term policy 2030 in third quarter update

DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, today announced key activities it undertook in the third quarter (October-December 2019) of its fiscal year 2019, ending March 31, 2020, to help it to lead in a new era of transportation. DENSO also today announced its third quarter financial results.

In DENSO’s third quarter activities, which included establishing new business areas, aligning leadership and strengthening its global R&D network, the company was guided by its Second Founding, an important strategic shift for DENSO that helps it create the core technologies for future mobility.

The strategy includes expanding into software-based solutions; prioritizing connected, autonomous, shared and electrified (CASE) technologies; and exploring new business models inside and outside the automotive industry. DENSO’s Second Founding also helps the company achieve its Long-term Policy 2030, which aims to enrich mobility by prioritizing safety, sustainability and efficiency for all.

“As we enter the new decade, DENSO remains committed to innovating new products that enhance mobility and achieve sustainability, happiness, and peace of mind for everyone,” said Yasushi Matsui, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Officer of DENSO Corporation. “2030 is just around the corner and it is vital that we keep our mission top of mind while we create the solutions and technology that will propel not just DENSO – but society – into the future.”

In the third quarter, DENSO completed a series of strategic moves that help it and its customers increase competitiveness and lead mobility’s evolution.

