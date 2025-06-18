Denso recognizes suppliers with 2025 North America Business Partner Awards

15 partners celebrated for important contributions to Denso quality, service, sustainability and value

DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has announced the winners of its 2025 North America Business Partner Awards.

While the company values each of its suppliers, recipients demonstrated exceptional support in key businesses areas like quality, service, technology, value and sustainability during DENSO’s 2024 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2025.

DENSO recognized the following winners at its annual North America Business Partner Convention (NABPC), held June 17 in Novi, Michigan:

Supplier of the Year

Washington Penn

Quality Performance Award

Ahresty Mexicana

Celanese Engineered Materials

Hariki Precision Vietnam

Matsuo Industries USA , Inc.

, Inc. Swoboda Technologies

Toray Resin Co.

NXP Semiconductors

Value Leader Award

Ainak, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Sakaiya de Mexico

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Special Achievement Award

Molex

Sustainability Leader Award

STMicroelectronics

A key theme at this year’s NABPC was exploring how DENSO and suppliers could thrive together amid market uncertainties. Throughout the program, DENSO leaders stressed the need to maintain strong relationships, be adaptable and harness each other’s combined strengths to overcome potential difficulties and continue to support cleaner, safer mobility.

“With all the change currently facing our industry, we must remain flexible and resilient to deliver for our customers,” said Kim Buhl, vice president of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO. “We can only do this with the help of our suppliers. So, this year, as we congratulate those who have performed exceptionally in creating new value for DENSO, we also thank our entire supplier network. We call on each partner to continue to take on new challenges, and opportunities, with us as we strive to contribute to a better world.”

SOURCE: PR Newswire