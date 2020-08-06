DENSO honors Infineon with two awards

Infineon Technologies has received two supplier awards from Japanese automotive supplier DENSO.

Infineon is the first recipient of the “Special Contribution Award”. This award was established this year to recognize vendors showing excellent commitment to provide top-quality products that advance automotive innovation and meet the demands of the future of mobility while continuously providing premium service that transcends cultural differences.

Furthermore, the Infineon Americas team received the “North America Business Partner of the Year Award,” which is presented to a vendor delivering exceptional quality, performance, design support and partnership activities in the region. A total of 14 awards were presented during the 2020 North America Business Partner Convention which took place on July 22, 2020.

“We are honored to receive the two awards from DENSO, which are a testament to our global culture of premium service,” said Thomas Kaufmann, Vice President Automotive Operations and Member of the Automotive Board at Infineon. “Our system understanding, commitment to quality, and excellent support add value to our customers and help grow their business.”

According to DENSO, Infineon has greatly contributed to the improved competitiveness of DENSO’s electronic products as well as its appeal in the market by providing semiconductor products of the highest quality that directly connect with the product capacity of automobiles.

SOURCE: Infineon