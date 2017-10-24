DENSO to focus on technologies to advance future mobility at 24th ITS World Congress 2017 Montréal

DENSO, one of the world’s largest automotive technology, systems and components suppliers announced it will exhibit at the 24th ITS World Congress 2017, October 29 to November 2, in Montréal, Canada, under the theme “Automated Driving, Connected Driving Technologies and Systems for Safe and Reliable Mobility.” DENSO’s exhibit is located in booth 600.

DENSO is focused on developing automated driving technologies that will help to deliver safe, reliable and flexible mobility for all people, as well as enable the efficient transportation of goods.

In addition to automated driving, connected driving is another area where DENSO sees an opportunity to create new value. While connected vehicles will help to provide a more comfortable and convenient automotive society, connected driving also presents unique challenges for security. DENSO is working on cybersecurity technologies to address these emerging threats.

DENSO also will exhibit the fundamental products in these areas, such as the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Locator and in-vehicle V2X devices. Visitors will be able to experience Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies for assisting decision-making depending on the driving environment such as changing lanes, merging, and for preventing careless, distracted, and inattentive driving.

DENSO has been developing technologies and products to help create a society free from traffic accidents. Based on these technologies, DENSO will continue to contribute to building a safe and secure automotive society for all people around the world.