DENSO to exhibit at International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt

DENSO Corporation today announced that it will exhibit at the 67th IAA (Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung) Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, from September 14-24, 2017.

DENSO is committed to developing technologies in three priority fields improving personal mobility: automation, efficiency and connectivity. These technology fields are collectively referred to as the “Core Technologies for Future Mobility.”

In a press conference at IAA, DENSO will explain its vision for technology in these core fields and new developments in Europe. DENSO will also exhibit a mock-up car equipped with products from various areas that have been developed by the company.

The mock-up car will show how DENSO products work beneath the surface in vehicles to improve safety and efficiency. DENSO will also introduce relevant products and technologies focusing on the three priority fields mentioned above. Videos will explain the values offered by DENSO in these three fields.

DENSO will also exhibit products manufactured in Europe in a booth at the event.

Booth location: Hall 6 Ground floor, A10, Messe Frankfurt

Press conference schedule: Date and time:

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, from 9:20 a.m.-9:45 a.m. (at DENSO’s booth) Presenters (planned):

Sadahiro Usui, President and CEO, DENSO International Europe;

Kazuoki Matsugatani, Head of EU Engineering, DENSO International Europe

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.