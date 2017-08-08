DENSO establishes a new company designing key components enabling automated driving

DENSO Corporation today announced that it will establish a new company, NSITEXE, Inc., to design and develop semiconductor IP cores*1, which are key semiconductor components enabling automated driving.

Advanced electronic controls are key for in-vehicle environment and safety technologies, such as ADAS and automated driving in next-generation vehicles. When automated driving becomes the norm, high-performance, low-power semiconductors will be required to monitor the situation around the vehicle by processing large amounts of data from sensors and external communications at high speed. This data will help make decisions for automated driving functions.

The new company will develop a next-generation processor which can quickly and efficiently analyze large amounts of data from sensors and external communication to determine the optimal vehicle operation. The semiconductor IP cores optimized for in-vehicle applications will be licensed to in-vehicle microcomputer and SoC*2 manufacturers.

DENSO has refined in-vehicle semiconductor technologies over many years as part of its ongoing mission to develop the advanced technologies delivering an environmentally friendly, safe and secure automotive society.

*1 Semiconductor IP cores: Intellectual property rights of partial integrated circuits that make up a semiconductor

*2 SoC: A circuit which integrates multiple functions to work as a system (system-on-a-chip)

