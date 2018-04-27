DENSO announces year-end financial results

Global automotive supplier DENSO Corporation today announced its global financial results for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018:

Consolidated revenue totaled 5,108.3 billion yen (US$48.1 billion), a 12.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Consolidated operating profit totaled 412.7 billion yen (US$3.9 billion), a 24.8 percent increase from the previous year.

Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 320.6 billion yen (US$3.0 billion), a 24.4 percent increase from the previous year.

“DENSO’s revenue rose due to an increase in vehicle production, as well as sales expansion. DENSO’s operating profit also saw an increase due to a rise in production volume and company cost reduction efforts,” said Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Corporation.

In Japan, a rise in vehicle production and newly consolidated subsidiaries resulted in an increase in revenue to 3,083.8 billion yen (US$29.0 billion), a 14.8 percent growth from the previous year. As a result of the increase in production volume and cost reduction efforts, the operating profit totaled 200.7 billion yen (US$1.9 billion), a 54.2 percent improvement from the previous year.

In North America, sales expansion led to a rise in revenue to 1,156.3 billion yen (US$10.9 billion), a 7.3 percent increase from the previous year. Operating profit totaled 42.5 billion yen (US$0.4 billion), a 29.1 percent decrease from the previous year due to an increase in depreciation.

In Europe, a rise in both vehicle production and sales expansion led to an increase in revenue to 662.3 billion yen (US$6.2 billion), a 14.7 percent increase from the previous year. Due to depreciation increases, operating profit dropped to 20.1 billion yen (US$0.2 billion), a 0.5 percent decrease from the previous year.

In Asia, an increase in both vehicle production and sales expansion resulted in an increase in revenue to 1,322.8 billion yen (US$12.5 billion), a 16.1 percent rise from the previous year. As a result of the increase in production volume, operating profit totaled 136.7 billion yen (US$1.3 billion), 21.3 percent growth from the previous year.

In other areas, mainly the South American region, including Brazil and Argentina, revenue totaled 79.0 billion yen (US$0.7 billion), a 20.0 percent increase from the previous year. Operating profit totaled 13.4 billion yen (US$0.1 billion).

“For the new fiscal year, revenue will increase due to the increase in car production, sales expansion, and the newly consolidated subsidiaries. Despite a rise in production volume and cost reduction efforts, operating profit will decrease due to an increase in investment for future growth, in addition to the impact of the yen’s appreciation and increase of material costs,” said Arima.

(Foreign exchange rates used for the full-year are US$= 105 yen, Euro= 130 yen)

Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

Full-Year Forecast Changes from Previous FY Revenue 5,320 billion yen [US$50.1 billion] +211.7 billion yen [US$+2.0 billion] Operating profit 376 billion yen [US$3.5 billion] -36.7 billion yen [US$-0.3 billion] Profit before income taxes 415 billion yen [US$3.9 billion] -34.9 billion yen [US$-0.3 billion] Profit attributable to owners of the parent company 290 billion yen [US$2.7 billion] -30.6 billion yen [US$-0.3 billion]

(Notes)

The above forecasts are created based on the information obtained by the date of this announcement and the actual results may differ due to various causes in the future. U.S. dollar amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of 106.24 yen = US$1, the approximate exchange rate prevailing in the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market March 30, 2018. Billion is used in the American sense of one thousand million.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.