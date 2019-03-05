DENSO announces the status of acquisition of own shares

Acquisition of own shares in accordance with our Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Corporation Act

   March 5, 2019

DENSO Corporation (the “Company”), announced the status of acquisition of its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporation Act as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Corporation Act, which was resolved at the board of directors meeting on October 31, 2018.

1. Type of shares repurchased : Common stock

2. Total number of shares repurchased: 1,610,500 shares

3. Total cost of shares repurchased : 7,645,957,100 yen

4. Acquisition period: February 1 to February 28, 2019

SOURCE: DENSO

