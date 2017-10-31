Home > News Releases > DENSO announces of result of interim dividend and the revision of year-end dividend forecast

DENSO announces of result of interim dividend and the revision of year-end dividend forecast

October 31, 2017

DENSO Corporation today announced the result of its interim dividend and the revision to the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

1. Content of revision

Dividend per share
Interim Year-end

Yearly
FY Forecast
(Previous announced)		 60 yen 60 yen 120 yen
FY Result 65yen
FY Forecas
(Revised)		 65yen 130yen
Previous FY
Results ended
March 31, 2017		 60 yen 60 yen 120 yen

2. Reason for revision

DENSO will continue to raise dividends payment sustainably with taking into accounts its consolidated results, consolidated dividend payout ratio, and dividend amount.
After comprehensive consideration of business conditions, the company has decided on the interim dividend and the revision to the year-end dividend forecast as above.

 

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017