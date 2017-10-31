DENSO announces of result of interim dividend and the revision of year-end dividend forecast

DENSO Corporation today announced the result of its interim dividend and the revision to the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.
1. Content of revision
|
Dividend per share
|Interim
|Year-end
|
Yearly
|FY Forecast
(Previous announced)
|60 yen
|60 yen
|120 yen
|FY Result
|65yen
|–
|–
|FY Forecas
(Revised)
|–
|65yen
|130yen
|Previous FY
Results ended
March 31, 2017
|60 yen
|60 yen
|120 yen
2. Reason for revision
DENSO will continue to raise dividends payment sustainably with taking into accounts its consolidated results, consolidated dividend payout ratio, and dividend amount.
After comprehensive consideration of business conditions, the company has decided on the interim dividend and the revision to the year-end dividend forecast as above.