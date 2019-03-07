DENSO announces personnel and organizational changes

DENSO Corporation, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, today announced changes to its leadership personnel and organization effective April 1, 2019. As the auto industry continues to evolve and move toward electrification and automated driving, these internal changes support DENSO long-term vision to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility.

1. Changes to the Executive Officers and Executive Fellows

To ensure the right people are in the appropriate positions during this critical time, the following changes will be effective April 1, 2019:

The following will be appointed as executive officers:

Yoshinobu Tao, currently Deputy Head of Purchasing Group

Tatsushi Nakashima, currently Head of Gasoline Systems Business Unit

Kazutada Yamada, currently Director of Chubu Sales Div.

Shinichi Nakamizo, currently President of DENSO MEXICO

Yasuhisa Sakurai, currently Project Director of Global Strategy Div.

Atsushi Aratake, currently Head of Aftermarket Business Unit

Stephen Milam, currently North America Thermal Business Unit Leader

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: DENSO