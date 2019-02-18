DENSO announces new executive structure and management changes

DENSO Corporation today announced changes to its executive management structure and personnel. As the auto industry continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, these changes will help DENSO achieve its long-term vision to create and inspire new value for the future of mobility. The new executive structure and management updates will help the world’s second largest mobility supplier operate more efficiently and accelerate its decision-making process.

Specifically, DENSO reduced the number of members on its Board of Directors, delegated authority to execute, and reorganized structure so it can increase operational efficiency and better leverage employees’ strengths. DENSO will also reshuffle its executive management structure and personnel.

“Amid this shift in our industry, DENSO must work together to streamline our internal structure while speeding up our management and execution process in order to bring a better future to as many people as possible,” said President and CEO Koji Arima.

SOURCE: DENSO