DENSO announces Management changes

The following management changes will be effective April 1, 2018:

(1)Toshiyuki Kato will be appointed to executive vice president. Currently he is a senior executive director.

(2)The following will be appointed as senior executive directors:

Kazuaki Fujitani, currently an executive director

Yukihiro Shinohara, currently an executive director

Yoshitaka Kajita, currently an executive director

(3)The following will be appointed as executive directors:

Hidehiro Yokoo, currently an advisor

Koichi Nagaya, currently director, Quality Control Div.

Hirotaka Yato, currently project director, Corporate Planning Div.

Kazuhiro Iwai, currently general manager, Secretarial Dept.

Hiroshi Kondo, currently deputy head of Electronics Business Unit

Seiji Maeda, currently director, Corporate Planning Div.

Eiji Inoue, currently head of Air-Conditioning Business Unit

(4)Norio Fujimori will be appointed to executive fellow. Currently he is deputy head of ICT Business Unit.

(5)The following will resign as senior executive directors:

Yoshikazu Makino

Michio Adachi

Yukihiko Murakami

(6) Hiroyuki Murayama will resign as executive fellow.