DENSO announces changes to its Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board

DENSO Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors, which met on April 26, 2019, has approved a resolution to change the members of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board, effective on the day of the company’s 96th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 2019. The resolution was made in order to make decisions that anticipate changes in mobility and speed up the management process by optimizing the management structure focusing on diversity and level of expertise, and will formally come into effect at the aforementioned shareholders’ meeting and the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors.

Changes to members of the Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board as of the day of 96th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, 2019:

The following will be newly appointed as Members of the Board:

Akio Toyoda

Shigeki Kushida

Yuko Mitsuya

The following will resign as Members of the Board:

Haruya Maruyama

Takashi Nawa

The following will be newly appointed as outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members:

Yasuko Gotoh

Haruo Kitamura

Hiromi Kitagawa will be appointed as Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

The following will resign as Audit & Supervisory Board Members:

Moritaka Yoshida

Toshimichi Kondo

Noriyuki Matsushima

