Democratization of technology features across the 2022 Volkswagen lineup

Volkswagen Digital Cockpit standard on most 2022 models

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced its changes for the 2022 model year today. Across the lineup, most models receive a standard Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and now offer IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance technology as standard or available equipment. The compact Taos SUV joined the Volkswagen family earlier this year; redesigned Golf GTI and Golf R models and refreshed Jetta, Jetta GLI, and Tiguan models round out the major changes.

Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technology includes hands-on semi-automated capability. On the highway, IQ.DRIVE features lane centering and a capacitive steering wheel to make driving easier. Around town, IQ.DRIVE can alert you to surprise obstacles in front of you, and can keep an eye around you to help make driving safer.

IQ.DRIVE technology utilizes front and rear radar, a front camera, and several ultrasound sensors to collect data from the surrounding area, enabling Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance); Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring); Active Blind Spot Monitor; Rear Traffic Alert; Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go; Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System); and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency).

Arteon

For the 2022 model year, the Arteon is available in three trims—SE R-Line, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line—with R-Line® content now standard inside and out. The Arteon also features a new 2.0-liter TSI® engine that produces 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, up from 268 hp and 258 lb-ft in previous models. A seven-speed DSG® transmission with Tiptronic® replaces the eight-speed automatic.

The SE R-Line features a new 18-inch wheel design, adds front and rear Park Distance Control, and includes wireless charging for compatible phones. For the SEL R-Line, 4Motion® all-wheel drive is now standard, and 20-inch dark graphite wheels are available. The SEL Premium R-Line retains the same level of premium content as the 2021 model year.

MSRP for the Arteon starts at $39,995 for the SE R-Line with front-wheel drive and $44,615 for the SEL R-Line with 4Motion all-wheel drive. Destination is $1,195.

Atlas

The Atlas offer has been streamlined to six trims for the 2022 model year—SE, SE w/ Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL R-Line Black (late availability) and SEL Premium R-Line.

The SE model now features an 8-inch Digital Cockpit. The SE w/ Technology models add USB-C ports for the third row and a standard trailer hitch for models equipped with the VR6® engine, as well as an optional 20-inch black wheel package.

4Motion is now standard on SEL models, as are machined 20-inch wheels. SEL R-Line Black trims (late availability) feature black 20-inch wheels and black R-Line styling elements.

MSRP for the Atlas 2.0-liter starts at $33,475 for front-wheel drive and $35,375 for 4Motion all-wheel drive. The powerful VR6 engine is available on the Atlas SE w/ Technology models and above, starting at $39,395 for front-wheel-drive models and $41,295 for 4Motion models. Destination is $1,195.

Atlas Cross Sport

Like the Atlas, the Atlas Cross Sport offer has been streamlined for the 2022 model year to six trims—SE, SE w/ Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL R-Line Black (late availability) and SEL Premium R-Line.

The SE models now feature the 8-inch Digital Cockpit. The SE w/ Technology models with the VR6 engine now feature a standard trailer hitch.

SEL models have standard 4Motion and machined 20-inch wheels. SEL R-Line Black trims (late availability) feature black 20-inch wheels and black R-Line styling elements.

MSRP for the Atlas Cross Sport 2.0-liter starts at $32,775 for front-wheel drive and $34,675 for 4Motion all-wheel drive. The powerful VR6 engine is available on the Atlas Cross Sport SE w/ Technology models and above, starting at $38,695 for front-wheel-drive models and $40,595 for 4Motion models. Destination is $1,195.

Golf GTI

The Golf GTI is all-new for 2022. The Mk8 is an evolution of the Golf-family design formula—slightly longer and sportier, but still carrying the styling hallmarks of its predecessors. All-new electronic architecture enables a standard 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, touch interfaces, 30-color ambient lighting and available head-up display. IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is available, and features hands-on semi-automated capability.

The 2022 GTI is powered by the updated 2.0-liter four-cylinder EA888 engine that generates 241 horsepower—up 13 from the Mk7—and 273 lb-ft of torque (achieved with premium fuel). There is an option for either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission. New vehicle dynamics settings closely integrate the electronic stability control (ESC) with the electronic differential lock (XDS®) and the optional DCC® adaptive damping system. By adapting the individual wheel damping 200 times a second, it can deliver particularly agile and accurate handling.

MSRP for the Golf GTI starts at $29,545 for manual transmission and $30,345 for DSG. Destination is $995. Read more about the all-new GTI here.

Golf R

The Golf R returns for the 2022 model year. The all-new Mk8 is an evolution of the Golf-family design formula—slightly longer and sportier, but still carrying the styling hallmarks of its predecessors. . All-new electronic architecture enables a standard 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, touch interfaces, 30-color ambient lighting and head-up display. IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is available, and includes hands-on semi-automated capability.

The Golf R is powered by the updated 2.0-liter four-cylinder EA888 engine that can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG. The Golf R puts out 315 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque when equipped with DSG and 280 lb-ft with the manual. New vehicle dynamics settings deliver particularly agile and accurate handling, and torque-vectoring AWD is standard. Two new track-only driving modes are also available—Drift and Special.

MSRP for the Golf R is $43,645 for manual transmission and $44,445 for DSG. Destination is $995. Read more about the all-new Golf R here.

ID.4

ID.4 largely carries over for the 2022 model year. Full details will be announced at a later date.

Jetta and Jetta GLI

Jetta and Jetta GLI will be refreshed for model year 2022. All details will be announced at a later date.

Passat

The 2022 Passat is offered in three trims—SE and R-Line, which carryover from MY21, and an all-new Limited Edition. The 2022 Passat Limited Edition includes unique exterior and interior design details created to celebrate the model’s history and recognize the contributions of the employees who assembled the Passat. A run of 1,973 Limited Edition models are expected to be produced to recognize the year the first Passat was launched in Germany. Unique content includes distinctive 18-inch wheels, black mirror caps, a special cup holder design and seat tags that read “1 of 1973” on one side and “VW Chattanooga Since 2011” on the other. Other Limited Edition features include comfort sport seats with perforated Vienna leather seating surfaces, driver seat memory, power passenger seat, heated front and rear seats, Discover Media infotainment with navigation, Fender® Premium Audio, Park Assist with front and rear Park Distance Control and Light Assist (High Beam Control for Headlights). Read more about the Limited Edition here.

MSRP for the Passat starts at $27,295; destination is $995.

Taos

The all-new Taos compact SUV joins the VW lineup for 2022. It is offered in three trims—S, SE, and SEL.

The all-new 2022 Volkswagen Taos debuts with a bold exterior design, practical but refined interior, advanced technology, and available 4Motion all-wheel drive. Slotting below the Tiguan, Taos offers Volkswagen’s signature driving dynamics, high quality, and smart packaging in a smaller package with a lower price tag.

Taos boasts a tech-forward package, including the latest standard and available driver assistance technologies offered by Volkswagen. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is fitted as standard, along with the next-generation Volkswagen Car-Net® telematics system, offering five years of Remote Access services at no additional charge and in-car Wi-Fi capability when you subscribe to a data plan. Available technology includes Volkswagen’s MIB3 infotainment system—with wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, and SiriusXM® with 360L—as well as IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology, Light Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Display.

All versions of the Taos are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 TSI engine making 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to sophisticated technology such as variable geometry turbocharging, the Taos delivers excellent fuel economy and spirited performance. Every Taos can be optioned with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

As the newest member of the Volkswagen SUV lineup, the compact Taos offers flexible passenger and cargo volume, as well as everyday usability and utility. The 2022 Taos is currently at U.S. Volkswagen dealerships.

MSRP for the Taos S starts at $22,995 for front-wheel drive and $25,040 with 4Motion all-wheel drive. Destination is $1,195. Read more about the 2022 Taos here.

Tiguan

The Tiguan is refreshed for model year 2022, and will be offered in four streamlined trims: S, SE, SE R-Line Black and SEL R-Line. Exterior styling has been updated with an all-new front end with an available illuminated light line in the grille, as well as new colors and wheels. The revised interior features standard Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, Car-Net and heated front seats, while wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, and new Climatronic® Touch interface are standard on SE and up. IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is available as a package on S models and standard from SE models and above.

MSRP for the Tiguan starts at $25,995 for front-wheel drive and $27,495 for 4Motion all-wheel drive. Destination is $1,195. Read more about the 2022 Tiguan here.

SOURCE: Volkswagen