Demanded by enthusiasts and inspired by its heritage, Eruption Green paint option set for 2022 Bronco; Hot Pepper Red too

The Ford Bronco’s early years are the inspiration for new Bronco colour choices for the 2022 model year

Packed with the latest off-road technology, the Ford Bronco’s early years are the inspiration for new Bronco color choices for the 2022 model year.

Ford Bronco color and materials designers developed Eruption Green Metallic as a modern interpretation of Mallard Green, which was featured on first-generation Bronco models in the early- to mid-1970s.

“Automotive enthusiasts, and especially Bronco fans, are passionate about colors and will be excited about Eruption Green,” said Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Paint has a wonderful way of evolving because of technology. Eruption Green is a contemporary color, but there’s a connection with Bronco heritage. It’s evergreen-inspired, with yellow highlights that really tie it into nature.”

The first-generation Bronco (1966-1977) is the featured vehicle at this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise. Bronco brand took the opportunity to debut the new Eruption Green color to the audience at the world’s largest one-day automotive event, as well as the new-for-2022 Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.

Both Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red Metallic will be available for every Bronco series in the lineup.

Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat will be available exterior color options until the end of the 2021 model year. Orders for 2022 Bronco two- and four-door, including with Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red, will open later this year.

SOURCE: Ford