Demand for new vans and pick-ups grows 9.6% in November

The new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew 9.6% in November, as more than 29,000 vans and pick-ups joined UK roads, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This increase represents 2,549 more pick-ups and vans registered in the month compared to November 2017.

Demand for pick-ups and 2.5-3.5t vans increased by 15.8% and 12.9% respectively, as new model introductions took off, counteracting falls in other segments of the market. Small and medium vans experienced declines, both falling -4.1%.

Throughout 2018 the market has seen the number of new registrations fluctuate with fleet buying cycles and business uncertainty. Demand for new LCVs is broadly stable year-to-date, down -0.7% compared with the same period last year, with 331,776 new vans and pick-ups registered in the UK – 2,357 fewer than the first 11 months of 2017.

SOURCE: SMMT