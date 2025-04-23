Delta presents total solutions for smart mobility with megawatt-scale EV charging & energy storage systems at E-Mobility Taiwan 2025

Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today unveiled its solutions portfolio for transportation electrification at E-Mobility Taiwan 2025

Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today unveiled its solutions portfolio for transportation electrification at E-Mobility Taiwan 2025. The showcase features innovative powertrain and power management systems for EVs, automotive cooling solutions, the newly-launched Megawatt Charging System (MCS) with a maximum output of 1MW (expandable to up to 3MW) for heavy-duty electric trucks and buses, the new ultra-slim 50kW DC Wallbox EV charger for parking venues with limited space, as well as an all-in-one modular energy storage system. These solutions demonstrate Delta’s superior capabilities to advance low-carbon transportation across sustainable cities.

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta’s Chief Brand Officer, said, “E-mobility is a key engine for the global trend toward energy conservation and carbon reduction. To meet the demands of high-power EVs, Delta has developed new traction motors for electric commercial vehicles, as well as a megawatt-level charging solution—especially for long-haul EVs in European and American markets. This year, our showcase features a comprehensive charging station that reflects various urban usage scenarios, offering corresponding charging and energy management solutions while also underscoring Delta’s unique strengths in EV powertrains, automotive power and cooling electronics, and energy infrastructure, all essential to help mankind realize a smarter e-mobility future worldwide.”

Delta’s leadership in e-mobility derives from its unique track record of more than 3 million EV chargers shipped to customers globally over the past 15 years. Recently, Delta has developed a solution combining EV charging with parking meters, which has been implemented in public charging stations in the cities of Tainan and Taoyuan. This solution can be integrated with the iCMS (Intelligent Community Management System) platform to enhance low-carbon urban transportation management. Delta’s booth at E-Mobility Taiwan also presents energy infrastructure for smart microgrids, such as the all-in-one energy storage system, which features a modular design, liquid-cooling architecture, and seamless integration with solar power and EV charging systems to enable high deployment flexibility and significantly lower maintenance and operational costs for commercial buildings and fleet operators.

The new hairpin-type drive motor for high-power commercial EVs is equipped with an 800V high-voltage architecture while offering efficiency over 97.5% and maximum power output of 330kW. The motor offers advanced oil and water cooling technologies to ensure stable performance under heavy-load operation. In addition, Delta is exhibiting a full range of automotive air cooling and liquid cooling solutions, such as new vapor chambers for enhanced air-cooled design, and dual-layer liquid cooling cold plate solutions for autonomous driving systems. The new DC Brushless Radiator Fans are the ideal solution for power systems of both electric and fuel-powered vehicles.

In the rapidly growing electric 2-wheeler sector, Delta is also expanding its solutions offering with new charging, battery swapping, and powertrain systems. The highlighted 2kW portable charger is designed with an operating temperature up to 50°C to provide riders with highly efficient, reliable, and convenient charging anytime, anywhere. Delta also provides a total solution—motor, battery, and controller/HMI—to meet the needs of bike manufacturers, among which the 2025 iF Design Award-winning e-bike Mid-Drive Motor is displayed at the show. Lastly, the integrated side-mounted powertrain for e-scooters and e-motorcycles offer a modular design that allows for quick customization of powertrains for both light and heavy-duty EV, enhancing market competitiveness.

EV Charging Infrastructure and Management Platform

Megawatt Charging System (MCS): MCS is an ultra-high-power fast charging solution designed for heavy-duty electric vehicles. This system supports a maximum 1,500A current output and 1,250V voltage output, delivering up to 1MW of charging power. It ensures that heavy-duty electric vehicles can be charged in short time possible, providing the necessary power for long-distance travel within 30 minutes. The MCS system is compatible with DC-Coupled and AC-Coupled architecture, providing flexible compatibility with different power infrastructures.

MCS is an ultra-high-power fast charging solution designed for heavy-duty electric vehicles. This system supports a maximum 1,500A current output and 1,250V voltage output, delivering up to 1MW of charging power. It ensures that heavy-duty electric vehicles can be charged in short time possible, providing the necessary power for long-distance travel within 30 minutes. The MCS system is compatible with DC-Coupled and AC-Coupled architecture, providing flexible compatibility with different power infrastructures. DC Wallbox 50kW EV charger: A compact and slim EV charger delivers 50kW DC power output with a depth of just 25cm. Dual charging guns allow simultaneous charging and available in both wall-mounted and pedestal options, also compatible with OCPP. It implemented across department store, restaurants, museums, and other venues throughout Taiwan.

A compact and slim EV charger delivers 50kW DC power output with a depth of just 25cm. Dual charging guns allow simultaneous charging and available in both wall-mounted and pedestal options, also compatible with OCPP. It implemented across department store, restaurants, museums, and other venues throughout Taiwan. All-in-One Energy Storage for Commercial and Industrial Applications: Each cabinet delivers 125kW / 261kWh of capacity, with a footprint of less than 1.5 square meters and supports up to 10 cabinets in parallel, meeting a wide range of energy storage demands with high energy density.

Each cabinet delivers 125kW / 261kWh of capacity, with a footprint of less than 1.5 square meters and supports up to 10 cabinets in parallel, meeting a wide range of energy storage demands with high energy density. Parking Meter: Combining charging, parking and payment service, it increases space utilization and drives the green transformation of cities and science parks.

Combining charging, parking and payment service, it increases space utilization and drives the green transformation of cities and science parks. Intelligent Community Management System (iCMS): It combines Delta’s energy management, security surveillance, smart streetlights, renewable energy, energy storage and dispatch, carbon emission management, and building automation control, which designed specifically for government agencies and business operations in park. It also visualizes various management information for the community, while providing integrated analysis and scheduling. The platform offers diverse verification data to meet ISO 50001:2018 audit requirements, helping clients improve operational efficiency and achieve energy savings and carbon reduction.

Powertrain System and Thermal Solutions for 4 Domains of Vehicle Systems

Hairpin-Type Traction Motor: Designed specifically for commercial EV, equipped with an 800V architecture, delivering more than 97.5% efficiency, a maximum power output of 330kW, and peak torque exceeding 1000Nm. Its advanced cooling system combines oil and water cooling, ensuring optimal performance even under heavy loads.

Designed specifically for commercial EV, equipped with an 800V architecture, delivering more than 97.5% efficiency, a maximum power output of 330kW, and peak torque exceeding 1000Nm. Its advanced cooling system combines oil and water cooling, ensuring optimal performance even under heavy loads. Thermal Management Solution for Assist / Autonomous Driving: The latest two-phase vapor chamber working with brushless DC fans can help chip heat dissipation rapidly. And, single/dual layers liquid cooling cold plate solutions come with multi-pedestal exterior design and micro fin structure inside, can offer precisely high-efficiency heat dissipation.

The latest two-phase vapor chamber working with brushless DC fans can help chip heat dissipation rapidly. And, single/dual layers liquid cooling cold plate solutions come with multi-pedestal exterior design and micro fin structure inside, can offer precisely high-efficiency heat dissipation. Thermal Management Solution for Electronic Control / Battery System: For the radiators (heat exchangers) on powertrain system, the latest bionic blade design with advanced motor drive control technology and IP6K9K protection, offers efficient, low NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness), reliable radiator fans for both ICE & EVs. Moreover, complete air and liquid cooling product lineups are ready for electronic controls & battery systems, including BDU (Battery Disconnect Unit) cold plate solutions, E-pumps, BMS (Battery Management System) blowers, DCDC converter fans, OBC (On Board Charger) fans.

For the radiators (heat exchangers) on powertrain system, the latest bionic blade design with advanced motor drive control technology and IP6K9K protection, offers efficient, low NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness), reliable radiator fans for both ICE & EVs. Moreover, complete air and liquid cooling product lineups are ready for electronic controls & battery systems, including BDU (Battery Disconnect Unit) cold plate solutions, E-pumps, BMS (Battery Management System) blowers, DCDC converter fans, OBC (On Board Charger) fans. Thermal Management Solution for Intelligent Cockpit: To meet the high-temperature cooling requirements generated by highly intelligent cockpit equipment, provides high-efficiency, low-noised fans and cooling modules.

To meet the high-temperature cooling requirements generated by highly intelligent cockpit equipment, provides high-efficiency, low-noised fans and cooling modules. Thermal Management Solution for Cabin Comfort / Auto HVAC: Showcase the latest HVAC condenser fan for commercial vehicle. Also offers variety of high-efficiency automotive air conditioning system fans, seat ventilation cooling fans, wireless charging module cooling fans, and small, low-noise PM 2.5 air quality detection fans.

Solutions for Two-Wheel EVs

2kW Portable Charger: Delta offers a new 2 kW portable charger for e-scooters with built-in batteries. With an operating temperature up to 50°C and IP67 high dust- and water-proof rating, the charger can handle hot summer weather and withstand sudden rainfall during charging. It also complies with IEC60335 and the UL1564 and features OTP (over-temperature protection), OCP (over-current protection), OVP (over-voltage protection) to ensure safe operation. With 94% efficiency, the charger reduces unnecessary power consumption to save energy and cost.

Delta offers a new 2 kW portable charger for e-scooters with built-in batteries. With an operating temperature up to 50°C and IP67 high dust- and water-proof rating, the charger can handle hot summer weather and withstand sudden rainfall during charging. It also complies with IEC60335 and the UL1564 and features OTP (over-temperature protection), OCP (over-current protection), OVP (over-voltage protection) to ensure safe operation. With 94% efficiency, the charger reduces unnecessary power consumption to save energy and cost. 3kW Battery Charging Module: Installed inside battery-swapping station cabinets, the 3kW charging modules efficiently charge batteries with up to 94% conversion efficiency, reducing unnecessary power waste. They feature a compact design for installation in a variety of cabinets as well as -10°C – +70°C wide operating temperature, suitable for charging in outdoor environments.

Installed inside battery-swapping station cabinets, the 3kW charging modules efficiently charge batteries with up to 94% conversion efficiency, reducing unnecessary power waste. They feature a compact design for installation in a variety of cabinets as well as -10°C – +70°C wide operating temperature, suitable for charging in outdoor environments. Delta’s E-Scooter/E-Motorcycle Integrated Side-Mounted Powertrain: This integrated design combines the motor, drive unit, and gearbox, increasing available storage space by 10%. In addition, it delivers powerful performance and boasts IP67-level waterproof and dustproof capabilities, ensuring reliability even in harsh conditions.

This integrated design combines the motor, drive unit, and gearbox, increasing available storage space by 10%. In addition, it delivers powerful performance and boasts IP67-level waterproof and dustproof capabilities, ensuring reliability even in harsh conditions. Delta’s E-Bike Mid-Drive Motor: The Motor primarily designed for e-Mountain, e-Trekking, and e-Cargo bikes, offers improved flexibility and power, and is backed by Delta’s patented transmission system to ensure high power output. It integrates the drive, motor, gears, and sensors into a sleek, streamlined design and is compatible with diverse bike frames.

SOURCE: Delta