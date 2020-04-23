Delphi Technologies releases updated worldwide emissions standards guide for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) today released its highly anticipated worldwide vehicle and motorcycle emissions standards quick-reference guide for 2020/2021. This handy pocket-sized booklet provides a comprehensive global guide to emissions standards for passenger cars, motorcycles and light-duty vehicles.

For nearly three decades, Delphi Technologies has consistently tracked and compiled emissions regulations from around the world, packaging them into an easy-to-read, quick-reference format. This compilation is an invaluable tool for vehicle and engine manufacturers as emissions standards grow in complexity and continue to evolve worldwide.

The 2020-2021 booklet includes a newly refined section dedicated to existing and future regulations programs around the globe for electrified vehicles. Specifically, China’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) section has been updated to align with changes made in 2019.

The booklet also includes in-depth information on Brazil’s evolving emissions standards. Specifically, there is a dedicated section for PROCONVE L-7 and L-8 emissions standards, which will go into effect January 1, 2022 and January 1, 2025, respectively.

Delphi Technologies publishes its global emissions guide for passenger car and light-duty vehicles on an annual basis. It also creates a heavy-duty and off-highway vehicle version, which is updated every two years.

The 2020-2021 edition of the passenger vehicle and light-duty vehicle emissions booklet in both English and Chinese can be downloaded at www.delphi.com/emissions-standards-booklets.

SOURCE: Delphi Technologies