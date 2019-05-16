Delphi Technologies releases 2019-2020 worldwide emissions standards booklet for passenger cars and light duty vehicles

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH), one of the world’s leading providers of vehicle propulsion systems for traditional and electrified light and commercial vehicles, today released its annual worldwide vehicle and motorcycle emissions standards. This booklet is a useful reference guide for emissions standards on passenger cars and light duty vehicles.

For more than a quarter of a century, Delphi Technologies has been tracking and compiling emissions regulations from around the world to release them in an easy-to-read summary. This compendium is invaluable to vehicle and engine manufacturers, as well as other industry professionals, as a single trusted guide to the complex and evolving global emissions standards.

Released during the 2019 International Vienna Motor Symposium (May 15-17), the booklet includes a new dedicated section on existing and future regulations programs around the globe for electrified vehicles.

Another important feature is an overview of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), the new certification test procedure, which is compulsory for all vehicles sold within the European Union since September 2018.

“Our comprehensive emissions standards booklet helps automakers and other industry professionals stay current on complex and evolving regulatory standards.” commented Mary Gustanski, chief technology officer, Delphi Technologies.

The 2019-2020 edition passenger vehicle and motorcycle emissions standards booklet is available athttps://www.delphi.com/innovations (direct link).

The heavy duty and off-highway commercial vehicles booklet will be updated next year. The 2018-2019 edition can be downloaded here.

SOURCE: Delphi Technologies