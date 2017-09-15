Delphi technologies featured on new vehicles at the IAA Frankfurt Show

At this year’s Frankfurt motor show (September 14-24), technologies from Delphi Automotive PLC are featured on numerous new vehicles.

Technology highlights:

Safe: Industry’s first Multi Domain Controller: Audi mastermind for automated/ piloted driving

Delphi will enter the market with the industry’s first Multi Domain Controller (MDC) in late 2017 with Audi zFAS , with a first introduction on the Audi A8. This technology enables the massive computing power needed for active safety and advanced driver assistance systems. At the automated level, multi-domain computing platforms are essential for fail safe, functional safety and functional performance – to achieve automotive grade. This powerful control center also reduces system complexity, cost and weight. It will be available on several Audi models as well as on the new Porsche Cayenne.

Safe: Safer and easier ways for drivers to communicate with their car

Delphi’s integrated 3D gesture recognition is now also available on the new BMW X3. This system enables simple hand and arm gestures to control the infotainment system, essentially performing sign language to talk with your car.

Green: Low CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption

The EU will limit CO 2 emissions of the average new car to 95g/km on 95 percent of the new car fleet in 2020 and 100 percent beginning in 2021, compared to 130g/km in 2015. Demand for gasoline direct injection (GDi) technology is increasing and nearly half of all gasoline engines are expected to feature GDi technology worldwide in 2020. Delphi’s GDi system significantly reduces CO 2 emissions while offering an industry benchmark for low noise, which is a key consumer issue. It is featured on the new Citroën C3 Aircross.

Connected: USB connectivity

With increasing consumer demand for more entertainment and data exchange within the automobile, Delphi’s expanding portfolio of cables, connectors and consumer ports allow communication of audio, video and navigation data within the vehicle. The new Jaguar E-PACE features Delphi’s USB connectivity panel.

New vehicles featuring Delphi technologies include:

Audi A8: multi domain controller (zFAS), short range radar, front camera, driver state camera, connection systems including SRS (safety restraint systems) connectors, terminals

BMW X2: short range radar, canister

BMW X3: short range radar, roof module with gesture recognition

Citroën C3 Aircross: wiring harness, valve train, ignition coils, GDi injectors and high pressure pump, body controller, alarm system, voltage stabilizer

Dacia Duster: wiring harnesses

Ferrari Portofino: infotainment system (with 10,2” touch screen display), complete wiring

Hyundai i30 N: connection systems including SRS (safety restraint systems) connectors

Jaguar E-PACE: immobiliser, interior motion sensor, siren (battery backed sounder), passive occupant detection system, gear shift paddles, USB connectivity panel, wiring harnesses, user interface panel (USB, HDMI, phone SIM panels), various connection systems including SRS (safety restraint systems) connectors, fuse box, carbon canister (gasoline)

Kia Sorento facelift: wiring harnesses, short range radar

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé and S-Class Cabriolet facelifts: various connectors, ultrasonic alarm, ambient light controller, passive occupant detection system, ignition

Opel Grandland X: radio control module, integrated center panel, HVAC control module, body control module, body computers, ultrasonic sensor, valve train, ignition coils, GDI injectors, high pressure GDI pump

Opel Insignia Country Tourer: radio, integrated center panel, complete wiring, air pressure and temperature sensor, engine control module

Porsche Cayenne: Multi Domain Controller (zFAS), short range radar, front camera, driver state camera,

Renault Mégane R.S.: head unit

Volkswagen Polo: wiring harnesses (engine), fuel delivery module (diesel)

Volkswagen T-Roc: ultrasonic sensor, alarm sounder, diesel common rail (injectors, pump and ECU, diesel engine), fuel delivery module (diesel engine), GDi system (injectors and pump, gasoline engine)

