Delphi Technologies collaborates with TomTom on Intelligent Driving

Delphi Technologies, a leading advanced automotive propulsion solutions provider, today announces a collaboration with TomTom, a leader in navigation, traffic and map products. The two companies will collaborate on electronic and software applications designed to further optimize vehicle fuel efficiency and emissions through the use of real-time mapping data.

Delphi’s Intelligent Driving controls will use real-time mapping data to predict changing driving conditions, such as route infrastructure and topography, traffic congestion and weather, which will improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and shorten commute times.

Mary Gustanski, chief technology officer, Delphi Technologies said “Smart propulsion solutions are the next logical step in transportation. Our collaboration with TomTom will help us to find new opportunities to integrate more information about a driver’s route, in order to enhance our proprietary Intelligent Driving controls and allow vehicles to drive better, cleaner and further.”

Delphi Technologies’ portfolio of new intelligent connected solutions brings vehicles to life. Data enabled by automated and connected technologies improves propulsion efficiency, safety and range of all vehicles to create a future of smarter vehicles.

SOURCE: Delphi Technologies