Delphi Technologies announces preliminary full year 2019 results above prior outlook

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) (“Delphi Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary full year 2019 results, above its prior outlook ranges.

Preliminary full year 2019 results highlights:

Revenue of $4.36 billion decreased by approximately 10% from the prior year period. Adjusting for currency exchange, revenue decreased by approximately 7%.

Adjusted operating income of approximately $315 million, representing an adjusted operating margin of approximately 7.2%.

Cash flow from operations of approximately $290 million.

Free Cash flow, defined as cash flow from operations less investing activities, including capital expenditures, of approximately $(70) million.

Restructuring efforts ahead of plan.

All of the information in this press release is preliminary and subject to completion of year-end financial reporting processes, reviews and audit relating to 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial information, which is unaudited. Accordingly, these preliminary results may change, and any changes may be material. Further, these preliminary results are not a comprehensive statement of the company’s financial results.

SOURCE: Delphi Technologies