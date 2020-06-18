Delphi Technologies and TomTom ADAS Map innovation delivers fuel savings of more than 10 percent in passenger cars

Delphi Technologies PLC, the pioneers in propulsion technologies, along with TomTom, the location technology specialist, announced today that real-world use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), combined with real-time mapping data and propulsion software optimization, can deliver fuel savings of more than 10 percent. The use of this collective software technology can reduce costs by leveraging equipment found on vehicles today, without compromising drive times or preferred routes.

The results were achieved through road tests of Delphi Technologies’ Intelligent Driving prototype vehicle using TomTom’s ADAS map. The testing involved a range of mixed-use routes to validate the system’s fuel economy benefits under a variety of real-world driving conditions. The TomTom ADAS Map provides enriched, highly accurate data on speed limits, lane information, gradient, road curvature and traffic signs. Delphi Technologies’ Intelligent Driving software suite, together with the TomTom data, helps the car’s propulsion system improve speed and control by anticipating the road ahead, thus reducing energy consumption.

“The significant efficiency gains from our collaboration with TomTom demonstrate how our proprietary Intelligent Driving system, combined with the right high-fidelity mapping data, can enable everyday vehicles to drive cleaner, better and further without compromises,” says Paul Farrell, senior vice president, Strategy and Corporate Development, Delphi Technologies. “We have an exciting solution backed by real-world data that our customers can use today – and tomorrow – to provide tangible benefits.”

Testing on the 48-volt mild-hybrid passenger car prototype showed that driving times remained largely the same, both with and without Intelligent Driving. Yet, powertrain efficiency was dramatically improved when the TomTom ADAS Map was activated. Conducted with different drivers who selected their preferred routes, the testing also demonstrated the system’s adaptability and capacity to deliver results without compromising the driving experience.

“The TomTom ADAS Map is a tried, tested and proven technology, assisting over 1.5 million automated vehicles’ driving safety and comfort around the world today,” says Willem Strijbosch, head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom. “Our collaboration with Delphi Technologies shows that the latest generation of our high-quality ADAS technology can dramatically reduce running costs by reducing fuel consumption.”

The Intelligent Driving suite functions as an overlay technology to adaptive cruise control (ACC), with the driver able to engage the system as desired. It leverages TomTom’s data to preconfigure the entire journey, actively adjusting vehicle speed for the best possible energy-saving performance on straightaways, turns and curves, as well as using onboard cameras and remote sensing technology to account for local traffic.

The suite is designed to be hardware neutral, meaning it’s compatible with virtually any vehicle that uses autonomous and connected technologies. It can also be integrated into all types of propulsion systems. Its compatibility and integration capabilities make it perfect to pair with ADAS and navigation providers such as TomTom.

