Delphi showcases latest mobility solutions at IAA Frankfurt Motor Show

At the IAA Frankfurt motor show 2017, Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is showcasing industry leading technologies to support the transportation industry today and future mobility solutions for tomorrow enabling autonomous driving, connectivity, data analytics and advanced propulsion including:

Centralized Sensing, Localization and Planning (CSLP) platform: In partnership with Mobileye and Intel, CSLP is the first turnkey, fully integrated automated driving solution with an industry-leading perception system and computing platform. This year Delphi announced key partnerships with BMWand Transdev to help accelerate the development of commercially viable automated vehicle solutions. Delphi believes it has the right partners to deliver a CSLP automated driving platform by 2019.

The industry-first Delphi Next-Gen ADAS Satellite System: By moving existing ADAS sensors into a centralized domain controller, this future-proof architecture enables an up to 89 percent reduction in satellite sensor size. With RACam, the system combines radar and camera technology inside the vehicle to provide a wider field of view and improved cross sensing capability, increase system availability in adverse weather and deliver packaging/styling benefits.

Connected vehicle platforms require robust electrical architectures and central computing to transfer and process greater amounts of data at increasingly faster rates. Delphi continues to build and expand on decades of experience developing and integrating evolving vehicle architectures that increasingly must operate at higher speeds and temperatures without failure. Enabling self-driving technology requires a new vehicle architecture. Delphi’s solution is its Smart Architecture.

Delphi’s connected car ecosystem, unlocks significant value for OEMs through two strategic acquisitions of two start-ups, Control-Tec (Nov. 2015) and Movimento (Jan. 2017) as well as a strategic investments in otonomo (April 2017) and Valens (May 2017). The collection, interpretation, prioritization and packaging of this vehicle data helps to reduce recalls, improves the quality of launches, enables mobility-on-demand services, allows for software updates and fixes on the fly and has the potential to foster the growth of a nascent connected vehicle services industry.

Delphi’s scalable infotainment Integrated Cockpit Controller (ICC) family that spans the entry to high vehicle segments delivering best-in-class graphics and user experience. This integrated architecture delivers estimated system cost savings of up to 12 percent while reducing mass by 33 percent.

Delphi’s MLD® (Multi-Layer Display), the industry’s first 3D cockpit experience, provides drivers with a personalized user experience and a premium feel, without requiring special glasses or causing headaches and other negative side effects.

Future propulsion is electrified. Delphi offers the bridge to an electric future with its 48-volt mild hybrid technology combined with Dynamic Skip Fire (DSF®) to provide increased efficiency and performance from traditional gasoline and diesel engines. At IAA, Delphi will show how synergies of various powertrain technologies can yield superior results and discuss solutions to further optimize the internal combustion engine.

