Deliveries of world’s best luxury sedan underway

As a new decade introduces a new era of luxury mobility, Bentley Motors has started customer deliveries of the all-new Flying Spur to their owners across Europe & the UK, with deliveries scheduled to begin in Eastern Markets, North America and Asia throughout the year. The new Flying Spur is expected to make up around 20% of Bentley’s worldwide sales in 2020.

First shown in the second half of 2019, the new Flying Spur has already collected a multitude of accolades, including Luxury Car of the Year. Production of cars destined for customers began in November in Bentley’s Crewe factory, which was recently certified by The Carbon Trust as the UK’s first carbon neutral factory for luxury car production.

Chris Craft, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Sales & Marketing, comments: “We have completely reinvented the Flying Spur with a more emotional design, broader dynamic capability, world-leading interior style and innovative technology. The new Flying Spur is the definitive luxury performance sedan and the new Bentley flagship, and we’re excited for our customers to start taking deliveries of what we truly believe to be an extraordinary car”.

The all-new Bentley Flying Spur is the ultimate luxury Grand Touring sedan, offering the perfect fusion of performance-orientated agility and exclusive four-door, limousine-style comfort.

With a bold and exciting road presence that is unmistakably Bentley, plus a luxurious cabin offering unrivalled levels of comfort and refinement, the new Flying Spur has been uniquely designed to satisfy both driver and passengers alike in a manner that no other car can do. New from the ground up, the four-door seamlessly integrates the very best in British craftsmanship with cutting-edge, innovative features.

The third generation Flying Spur is a showcase for Bentley’s contemporary sculptural design language, while bearing the hallmarks of the Crewe-based company’s unique DNA. Built on an entirely new platform, its athletic stance benefits from the front axle being moved forward to extend the wheelbase.

