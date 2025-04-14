Delivered! Bidcorp and Scania reaffirm strong relationship with huge deal

Bidcorp and Scania UK strengthen their longstanding relationship with latest order of 165 new vehicles ranging from 18 tonne chassis to tractor units

Scania UK has strengthened its long-standing relationship with Bidcorp UK by delivering the first of 165 new vehicles.

The huge order made up of a mixture of 18-tonne P250 4×2 NA, 26-tonne P280 6×2 NA and tractor units, will see the foodservice group further strengthen its fleet.

The trucks will be in service for the next decade racking up on average of between 30,000 and 50,000 miles a year, taking products from depots to their final customer delivery destinations across the UK.

Kevin Lanksford, Fleet and Specialist Vehicles Sales Director for Scania UK said: “We are pleased to continue working with Bidcorp UK, and to be helping them achieve their goals with the addition of these 165 new vehicles.

“It’s testament to the strength between the two companies that we’re able to make this announcement. It showcases, not only, the quality of Scania’s products and aftersales service, but also the people who have and will make this deal a reality.”

Faye Reeve, Head of Procurement at Bidcorp UK, said: “We’re delighted to continue working with Scania to strengthen our pre-existing fleet of vehicles. These new additions will help us to carry out deliveries with increased efficiency, alleviating wait times and providing excellent service to our vast customer network.”

This deal is part of one of Bidcorp UK’s biggest vehicle investment programmes for more than 10 years, with the new vehicles replacing some that have been in service for more than 13 years.

Bidcorp UK also took the opportunity to improve their driver’s welfare by opting for bigger cabs and engines compared to their outgoing fleet. In addition, every vehicle will be fitted with Direct Vision Standard kits and mirror guards, and support by Scania’s three-year vehicle driveline warranty.

In line with its sustainability ambitions, Bidcorp UK has selected two 18 tonne chassis to be the first vehicles fitted with ECOOLTECH’s refrigeration units, which run on natural refrigerants and will help the organisation with its journey to net-zero.

The other temperature-controlled vehicles will be fitted with a variety of bodies from Gray & Adams, Frigoblock and Carrier, and Dhollandia tail lifts.

Scania and Bidcorp UK hope to continue their business relationship well into the future and are considering other opportunities to work in a more sustainable way.

SOURCE: Scania