Deliver-Assist: Renault Trucks redefines urban logistics with Jacky Perrenot and Intermarché

Renault Trucks presents Deliver-Assist, its innovative and intelligent solution dedicated to urban logistics, designed to revolutionise city centre deliveries, thanks to an on-board carousel system. Jacky Perrenot, the first company to use the system for its contract with Intermarché, is optimising its supplies to the supermarket’s urban sales outlets and enjoying significant gains in terms of improved working conditions, safety and productivity, as well as significantly reducing its environmental footprint.

Hauliers and logistics providers are facing a number of challenges, including regulatory constraints, a rise in online sales, restrictions on delivery times, driver shortages, stricter noise and pollution standards, and urban congestion. On top of this, these challenges must be met without compromising competitiveness. In this context, delivery methods need to be transformed, using sustainable and efficient solutions that meet the requirements of local authorities and city residents.

The combination of an electric truck and a smart carousel

Deliver-Assist couples an all-electric 26-ton Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide with an automated carousel, designed under a partnership with ACTEMIUM (VINCI Energies). This system enables drivers to optimise loading and unloading through the use of mobile containers. Available in various configurations (secure, isothermal and wire-mesh rolls), these containers are managed automatically and securely, guaranteeing precise traceability of the goods throughout the rounds, using a computerised system developed by ERECA. Thanks to this automated system, the order in which the goods are loaded onto the truck is no longer important, as the system automatically reorganises the containers during the round.

The Jacky Perrenot Group, a pioneer in adopting sustainable and innovative transport solutions, is set to be the first to use Deliver-Assist optimise urban deliveries to Intermarché outlets, reinforcing its commitment to more responsible logistics.

A solution that combines operational performance and respect for the environment

This new urban logistics solution is virtuous on a number of levels.

Firstly, the operators and delivery drivers enjoy considerably improved safety and working conditions. There is no longer any need to wrap pallets, as the goods are loaded directly into containers and delivery drivers are spared the tedious task of stowing and securing loads. On arrival at the delivery point, the containers for each sales outlet are automatically lowered to road level by a lift, avoiding the need for drivers to repeatedly climb on and off the truck and use a forklift. There are no more risks linked to the handling of pallets and use of the tailgate. All these improvements make the drivers’ job more attractive.

Secondly, on an operational level, the Deliver-Assist system reduces the time needed for loading, unloading and preparing the goods by 30%, thereby increasing the productivity of rounds. This increased efficiency also means that trucks spend less time blocking public roads, helping to reduce urban congestion.

Deliver-Assist also contributes to a significant reduction in the environmental footprint of delivery rounds. The fact that pallets are no longer needed means that single-use plastic film is no longer required either, with the containers being reusable. Finally, coupled with an all-electric truck and a nitrogen refrigeration solution specially designed by FRAPPA, this system guarantees silent deliveries with no polluting emissions, meeting the concerns of local residents and cities in terms of sustainability.

Deliver-Assist is now available from Renault Trucks and represents a major step forward in urban logistics.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks