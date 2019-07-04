DEKRA appoints Nicolas Reisinger as National Sales Manager

DEKRA, a leading global vehicle testing and network performance improvement organisation, has appointed Nicolas Reisinger to the post of National Sales Manager.

A former managing director at Call It Automotive – Nick brings a wealth of CRM, new technology and customer focused experience to his new role at DEKRA.

DEKRA works with Automotive brands, providing both network performance improvement and independent vehicle inspections. Leveraging experience from across the globe, DEKRA helps to improve the performance of its customers from across the automotive sector in areas including; new and used vehicle retail sales, fleet sales, finance renewals, after sales and vehicle inspection services.

Nick is tasked with further developing relationships with new and existing customers in the UK where he can also call on his wider experience in operational, aftermarket, sales and marketing roles at MSX International, Renault UK and more recently with a CRM and contact centre service provider.

Jonathan Stevens, head of sales at DEKRA Automotive, said: “We have ambitious plans to grow the business in the UK and I am really pleased to have someone with Nick’s experience and enthusiasm on board.

“Nick comes with considerable experience in digital engagement and customer relationship management. With his skills and knowledge of latest technologies he will help provide innovative ways to grow the business in what is a rapidly changing market.”

SOURCE: DEKRA