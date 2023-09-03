“Defining Class since 1886” – Mercedes-Benz at IAA Mobility 2023

Elevate and electrify – world premiere of the new Concept CLA Class, the first vehicle on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) with a range of more than 750 km (466 miles) (WLTP)[1]

Mercedes-Benz Group AG CEO Ola Källenius unveiled the forerunner to a whole new model family today at the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion on Apothekenhof at the Munich Residence in the centre of the city. In the age of electric and digital innovation, this concept car defines the company’s vision to elevate the vehicle portfolio at the gateway to the brand. Based on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), it makes its mark through long-range efficiency, pioneering innovation, a beautiful and extraordinary aesthetic, sustainable materials and an entirely new operating system, MB.OS.

“With the Concept CLA-Class as a predecessor and the four upcoming MMA vehicles, we are elevating every aspect of what customers can expect from Mercedes-Benz in this segment. With a range of more than 750 kilometres (466 miles) (WLTP), the Concept CLA Class could easily take you from Munich to Hamburg on a single charge. MB.OS will create a fundamentally enhanced customer experience from driving assistance and navigation to charging and on-board entertainment. And we’re also exploring what’s possible in terms of sustainability with this vehicle. Across the entire MMA fleet, we will reduce CO₂ emissions in our value chain by more than 40 percent compared to the previous architecture.”Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The Concept CLA Class was revealed at a special Pre-Night event at the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion, complete with an appearance by tennis legend Roger Federer, a kinetic light show and a live music performance from French pianist Sofiane Pamart.

Concept CLA Class – elevating the electric experience to a new level

The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner of the first model family designed on the all-new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). Using an advanced, next-generation and in-house-developed electric drive unit, the Concept CLA Class is capable of more than 750 kilometres (466 miles) (WLTP)1 on a single charge. This represents a remarkable energy consumption of around 12 kWh/100 kilometres (5.2 mi/kWh). This makes the hypermiler the “one-litre car” for the electric age. From a sustainability standpoint, the MMA platform represents the first family of vehicles designed from the very start to the principles set out in Mercedes‑Benz’s Ambition 2039.

More information on the Concept CLA Class.More about Sustainability.

“The technology that provides the foundation for the Concept CLA Class represents an entirely new approach for Mercedes-Benz and incorporates many learnings from our groundbreaking VISION EQXX technology programme. I am certain that our MMA platform will enable us to offer our customers in this market segment a class-defining combination of performance, sustainability, safety and comfort paired with an outstanding digital experience.”Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

“Defining Class since 1886” – the benchmark for desirable vehicles for 137 years

Since the invention of the automobile by Carl Benz 137 years ago, Mercedes-Benz has consistently set the benchmark. From A-Class to S-Class and beyond, the company’s uncompromising vision continues to shape the development of the automobile like no other vehicle manufacturer. At this year’s IAA Mobility, Mercedes‑Benz is underpinning this pioneering spirit. In addition to the Concept CLA Class, other show cars and the latest range of electric and electrified vehicles are on display. The “Defining Class since 1886” theme forms the backbone of a global marketing campaign, which has been launched at IAA Mobility in Munich and then rolled out around the world. The omnichannel campaign consists of a 90-second brand film, social assets and content on the main Mercedes-Benz website, as well as billboards around Munich and other cities in Germany. Find out more about the Mercedes-Benz events at IAA 2023.

World premiere – E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz is proud to present the world premiere of the E-Class All-Terrain – the latest member of the new E-Class family. As the most versatile E-Class variant, the All-Terrain combines stand-out looks with the impressive functionality of the Estate and the wide-ranging innovations of the new E-Class generation. The All-Terrain “all-rounder” ushers in a range of modifications over the standard model: With up to 46 millimetres ground clearance, larger-diameter wheels, switchable off-road modes, plus 4MATIC all-wheel drive and air suspension AIRMATIC as standard, the E-Class All-Terrain is engineered to make light work of dirt roads and gravel tracks. The design has been enhanced too, with a more distinctive twin-louvre grille, special bumpers, high-gloss chrome front and rear underride guard, and dark-grey wheel-arch linings. A plug-in hybrid model is available from launch with an all-electric range of up to 100 kilometres in the WLTP.

Find out more about the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain.

Striking, efficient and intelligent – quartet of new EVs revealed

Taking pride of place alongside the new Concept CLA Class and the E-Class All-Terrain are three all-electric models making their IAA Mobility debuts – the EQA, EQB and EQV people carrier. Each new model benefits from a host of upgrades that align with the brand’s luxury strategy: More distinctive design details, technology updates including the latest generation of MBUX, additional comfort and functionality, and more intelligent driver-assistance systems designed to make everyday life easier and less stressful. In addition, the new, all‑electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV (provisional figures: combined power consumption: 24.4-22.5 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km)[2] will be presented for the first time in Europe.

Mercedes-Benz Charging Network – global rollout starts this year

In line with the main theme, “Defining class since 1886”, Mercedes-Benz aims to build the world’s most desirable cars. And one big step on the road to achieving this goal is to elevate the entire EV experience for customers with a fast, convenient, reliable and sustainable charging solution. To this end, Mercedes-Benz is building its own global Charging Network and the first Charging Hub will go into operation in Atlanta (USA), Chengdu (China) and Mannheim (Germany) in the fall of 2023. By the end of 2024, Mercedes-Benz aims to further expand its global charging network to over 2,000 high-power charging points. The long-term goal is to create more than 2,000 Charging Hubs with over 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade.

All the charging points will be universally open to electric vehicles from all brands and thanks to intelligent charging, each vehicle can be charged at its maximum rating, helping reduce the charging time for customers to an absolute minimum. With this Charging Network, Mercedes-Benz will set a new standard for EV infrastructure, enabling a convenient experience in terms of fast, safe and green charging of electric vehicles.

More information on the Mercedes-Benz Charging Network.

Future-perfect software – over-the-air updates deliver new entertainment and navigation features

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out an extensive package of features that customers will be able to take advantage of via fast and reliable over-the-air (OTA) updates. The list of upgrades includes Dolby Atmos®, video streaming, new voice features with NewsFlash and Tourguide, as well as new content for the passenger display. These features are being introduced on models equipped with second-generation MBUX (NTG7) systems[3] between August and November 2023. Further, Place Details provided by Google will be available for vehicles with the first generation MBUX.

More information on Mercedes-Benz over-the-air updates.

Electric G-Class – The original “G” enters the final phase of its electric transformation

Following on from the reveal of the all-electric Concept EQG at the IAA Mobility 2021, Mercedes-Benz is using this year’s Pavilion space to showcase a camouflaged prototype of its iconic 4×4. For more than 40 years, the “G” has defined the standards in the off-road class with an unmistakably striking silhouette that embodies strength and capability – and this unique DNA will continue as the vehicle enters the electric age. At the IAA Mobility 2023, visitors will be able to get up close to the vehicle months before its world premiere next year.

Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E PERFORMANCE – electrifying the Mercedes-Benz performance brand

At this year’s IAA Mobility, Mercedes-AMG will give visitors a preview of a GT Coupé model by revealing the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E PERFORMANCE. Using technology transfer from the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the hybrid system combines the qualities of a powerful V8 petrol engine with those of an Electric Drive Unit on the rear axle, delivering more than 800 hp. The AMG GT’s High Performance battery is designed as a plug-in solution and can, therefore, be charged at any AC charging station.

Electrified test drives – introducing the IAA Experience

Mercedes-Benz is once again participating in the IAA Experience, which allows visitors to enjoy test-drives in the company’s latest fully electric and plug-in hybrid models. In addition to series-production vehicles, visitors will also have a rare chance to book passenger rides in the original Mercedes-Benz electric hypermiler, the VISION EQXX, which has a range of more than 1,200 kilometres.

Summit Talks – innovation forums featuring Mercedes-Benz experts

At the exhibition area, Mercedes-Benz is also offering trade visitors the chance to participate in a series of inspiring and informative executive talks at its booth in Hall B3. The first of four talks on press day (September 4) will focus on iconic and tech luxury, presented by Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, and Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz Group AG. The second, on pioneering technology, will also feature Markus Schäfer accompanied this time by Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer at Mercedes-Benz AG. In the third, Britta Seeger, Board Member for Marketing & Sales at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, discusses how Mercedes-Benz is transforming the customer experience. Finally, the fourth talk introduces Ulf Zillig, Vice President Group Research, Sustainability & R&D Functions at Mercedes-Benz, and Jana Krägenbring-Noor, Head of Environmental Sustainability, Group Environmental Protection, Central Energy Management at Mercedes-Benz, who will examine advances the company is making towards its Ambition 2039 targets. The first three talks will also run in morning and afternoon sessions throughout the Summit on September 5-8 supported by a roster of expert speakers.

Mercedes-Benz Pavilion – an electrifying space for everyone to experience the brand

The Mercedes-Benz Pavilion takes centre stage on the Apothekenhof of the Munich Residence. Outside the avant-garde, bright red “cube” structure, visitors will be able to see the complete range of current and future electric vehicles across all Mercedes brands, including Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-Benz Vans. As a result, the line-up covers a wide spectrum from compact models and performance saloons to luxury SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles. Visitors to the Pavilion can also immerse themselves in the benefits of driving electric vehicles and experience the Mercedes-Benz charging ecosystem with the latest public and home-charging solutions. The Pavilion will host events for all ages throughout the show, including evening programmes with live music featuring jazz pianist, Matti Klein, a children’s tour and a special family day on Sunday, September 10.

More information about Mercedes-Benz at IAA Mobility 2023 is available in the Mercedes-Benz Media Special.

[1] In real driving conditions, deviations from the certified standard values may occur. The real values are influenced by a variety of individual factors, e.g. individual driving style, environmental and route conditions.

[2] Data on electrical consumption and range are provisional and were determined internally in accordance with the “WLTP test procedure” certification method. So far there are no confirmed figures from an officially approved testing organisation, nor any EC type approval or certificate of conformity with official figures. Differences between the stated figures and the official figures are possible.

[3] MBUX Entertainment Software Update (2.4) is available over the air (OTA) for several vehicle models. The availability and scope of the features depend on the respective market, the technical conditions of the vehicle model and the individual configurations and settings in the vehicle. Availability by feature: Dolby Atmos®: 223, 297, 296, 295, 294, 167, 232; Video streaming: Series 223, 297, 296, 295, 294; NewsFlash: Markets: Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, UK; languages: Dutch, English (UK), French, German, Italian, Tourguide: France, Germany, UK; In-cabin sound for front passenger display: Series 297, 296, 295, 294 with Hyperscreen; Personal Decorative Image: Series 297, 296, 295, 294 with Hyperscreen and Mercedes me app; Place Details provided by Google: NTG7 and NTG6 vehicles with navigation in connect markets except China and Korea.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz