Dedication to world-class excellence: Cooper Standard receives recognition from Toyota Motor Latin America for supplier excellence

On May 13th, 2025, Cooper Standard proudly received two prestigious recognitions at the Toyota Latin America and Caribbean Supplier Conference held in Buenos Aires, Argentina for being a Level A Supplier and a leader in the community. These accolades not only highlight the Company’s operational achievements but also its commitment to social responsibility and world-class excellence in the automotive industry.

Recognized as a Level A Supplier for outstanding performance in the standards set in evaluation criteria, this award reflects dedication to quality, delivery performance and strong customer support. Achieving this is a testament to the hard work and commitment of Cooper Standard’s team, and it reinforces the Company’s position as a leading global supplier.

Cooper Standard was also recognized for its commitment to ESG principles. This honor acknowledges the successful inclusion program developed in partnership with APAE (Association of Parents and Friends of the Intellectually Disabled) Jarinú, which focuses on promoting and hiring individuals with intellectual disabilities withinour operations in Brazil. The goal is to support the social inclusion through the development of professional and social skills.

Both recognitions are particularly meaningful as they celebrate Cooper Standard’s operational results and the strength of a 30-year partnership in the South America region, a relationship built on trust, collaboration and shared values.

Cooper Standard remains dedicated to upholding these standards of excellence and continuing our efforts to make a positive impact in the communities we serve.

SOURCE: Cooper Standard