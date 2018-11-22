Dedicated ‘electric cars’ area for www.volkswagen.co.uk

Volkswagen UK’s homepage has gained a new section as the brand gears up for its imminent electric revolution, with a dedicated ‘Electric Cars’ tab now guiding website users to information about the Volkswagen electric car range, as well as aspects of electric car ownership.

It is the first time the brand’s customer website has hosted an entire section devoted purely to electric vehicles and is one of the most significant changes to the website in ten years, signifying just how important the EV revolution is to Volkswagen.

In the new section – found at www.volkswagen.co.uk/electric-hybrid – users can also learn about the range of electric cars on the way from the brand, such as the all-electric ID. family of models including those previewed by the ID., ID. CROZZ, ID. BUZZ, and ID. VIZZION concept cars. These forthcoming production models will all be based on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB platform with the first model – a hatchback based on the ID. concept – entering production in 2020.

In addition to Volkswagen’s existing and future electric car ranges, visitors can learn about the brand’s GTE plug-in hybrids for those interested in discovering more about Volkswagen’s petrol/electric drivetrains in the Golf and Passat.

In the short time the section has been active it has accrued impressive visits, doubling the number of viewers accessing electric car content and demonstrating customers’ thirst for knowledge about electric vehicles and interest in Volkswagen’s electric offerings.

It also demonstrates the areas in which the public are most keen for knowledge. While the product range page is the most popular, pages about charge times and other charging information are also widely viewed. The section gains its own tab on the www.volkswagen.co.uk homepage as the launch of the first ID. model approaches, and as the e-Golf and e-up! continue to garner interest here.

Volkswagen UK Electric Vehicles Product Manager Joe Laurence said: “Gathering all of our electric car information together in one easy-to-access place on the Volkswagen website is really going to help as more and more people become interested in the brand’s electric future.

“In typical Volkswagen style, we have made the information in the new ‘Electric Cars’ section as clear and easy to follow as the rest of our website, and I very much hope it will help to demystify EVs.”

Leigh Edwards, Digital Manager for Volkswagen UK, added: “Electric cars are not just a topic for the future – they are here right now. There is increased focus across the industry, so we wanted to make it even easier for customers to become aware of our electric models, how to charge them, the potential cost savings they offer, and also to start showcasing the future ID. range.”

For more details about Volkswagen existing and forthcoming electric cars, please visit the new section at www.volkswagen.co.uk/electric-hybrid