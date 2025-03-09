Decisiv and Truckmore collaborate to streamline service management for truck dealerships and fleet customers

he integration enables fleets to manage service requests and improves communication and collaboration with customers for commercial vehicle service operations

Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, today announced at the TMC 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition a strategic integration with Truckmore, the leading provider of customized mobile dealer app and customer portal marketing solutions for truck dealerships.

“Through our new integration with Truckmore, fleets can more efficiently meet their service needs by requesting service directly to truck dealerships using the Decisiv SRM platform,” said Michael Gibson, VP/GM Business Development at Decisiv. “This capability will help service providers streamline service operations by providing another means of communication with their fleet customers. By improving collaboration during service events, Truckmore’s customized mobile app and customer portal solutions are a perfect addition to the Decisiv SRM Ecosystem.”

The collaboration empowers fleet operators to manage service requests more efficiently, directly connecting them with dealership service networks through their preferred communication channels, including dealer websites, dealer mobile apps, and customer portals. The seamless integration ensures convenience, speedy estimate approvals, transparent communications, and improved repair speed for fleets of all sizes.

The integration between Decisiv and Truckmore empowers fleets with seamless connectivity to the Decisiv SRM platform through the dealer-branded mobile app, website, and customer portal by delivering a streamlined, intuitive service management experience with these key benefits:

Effortless Service Requests: Initiate service requests in just seconds, accelerating response times and reducing downtime.

Real-Time Status Visibility: Stay informed with instant updates on request progress, including dealer acceptance and service milestones.

Centralized Asset Service Management: Easily monitor active cases and pending service requests, all in one convenient application.

“United by a common vision of creating a seamless service journey, we partnered with Decisiv to optimize the process through the customer’s communication method of choice,” said Tony della Busa, Founder at Truckmore. “This powerful collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to optimizing service operations through technology-driven solutions that deliver measurable value to dealerships and their fleet customers.”

