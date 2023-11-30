Debut: New Opel Corsa with 48V hybrid drive for first time

Electrified: New petrol engines, 6-speed dual-clutch transmission, 21 kW electric motor

Opel will soon offer the new Corsa with 48-volt hybrid technology for the first time. The system features a lithium-ion battery that is recharged automatically under certain driving conditions and new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines with 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp that have been developed especially for the hybrid application. The engines are coupled to a new electrified six-speed dual clutch transmission and a 21 kW/28 hp electric motor.

Efficient, fun to drive and user-friendly, 48V hybrid technology is ideal for the new Opel Corsa. Compared with the similar non-electrified Corsa 1.2 with eight-speed automatic transmission (fuel consumption in the WLTP cycle: 5.5-5.4 l/100 km; 125-122 g/km CO 2 , both combined), the 74 kW/100 hp new Corsa Hybrid with the 48V technology (WLTP1 fuel consumption: 4.7-4.6 l/100 km; 106-102 g/km CO 2 , both combined) can save nearly 1.0 l/100 km of fuel (around 15 per cent) and also reduce CO 2 emissions.

Seamless: Petrol engine and electric motor operate together or separately

In everyday driving, on a mixture of city and country roads, the Opel Corsa Hybrid’s petrol engine and the electric motor operate together or separately to optimise energy consumption and performance. The system offers advantages above all in city traffic.

The electric motor also allows the Opel Corsa to be driven fully electrically for up to one kilometre under low torque requirements (e.g. when manoeuvring or under 30 km/h in city traffic) and assists the petrol engine under acceleration, e.g. when launching from a standstill. During deceleration, the petrol engine stops and the e-motor acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system’s 48V battery. The battery also stores the energy recuperated by the regenerative braking system.

New Opel Corsa with 48V system: The right choice, especially in town and suburbs

The new Opel Corsa with the 48V hybrid system is perfect for customers who drive primarily in towns and sub-urban areas. The state-of-the-art technology is accessible and easy to live with; it will also appeal to customers who want to experience the fun of driving electrically for the first time, without needing to recharge from the grid. The compact 48V hybrid technology features:

A new generation of three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engines that have been specially developed for hybridisation and to meet the Euro 6.4 emissions standard. Both the 74 kW/100 hp and the 100 kW/136 hp engines reach their peak power out at 5,500 rpm and develop maximum torque of 205 Nm and 230 Nm respectively at 1,750 rpm. For optimum efficiency, the new engines operate in the Miller combustion cycle. This thermodynamic cycle is enabled by the variable geometry turbocharger, which enhances performance at low rpm, and variable valve timing.

A new electrified, six-speed, dual clutch transmission that has also been designed especially for hybrid applications. The gear shifts without torque interruption are shorter and comfort is higher. The transmission casing also houses the electric motor, the DC inverter and the ECU (Engine Control Unit), optimising the size and weight of the drivetrain and ensuring that excellent driving performance is delivered.

A permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, integrated in the gearbox, produces peak power of 21 kW/28 hp and maximum torque of 55 Nm.

A belt-driven starter which – in combination with the e-motor – starts the petrol engine from a cold start. The belt-starter also restarts the engine quickly and seamlessly during the drive.

A 48V lithium-ion battery with a useable capacity of 432 Wh, installed under the front left seat. This location not only achieves optimum weight distribution for good driving dynamics but also allows the full volume of the boot to be retained.

Two electrical networks. A low voltage 12V network supplying the car’s equipment (e.g. electric windows, infotainment system); and a 48V network to supply the hybrid system.

With 48V hybrid drive, the new Opel Corsa offers a wide range of powertrains stretching from purely battery-electric to hybrid to highly efficient combustion engines, which is unrivalled in the small car segment. The technology also adds further impetus to Opel’s on-going electrification offensive which will see the brand with the Blitz offer at least one battery-electric model in every carline by the end of 2024. As of 2025 every newly introduced Opel model will be fully electric.

[1] Values determined using the more realistic WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) test method which replaces the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure. Vehicle not yet available. A vehicle’s consumption, CO 2 emissions and range not only depend on the efficient use of energy by the vehicle but are also influenced by driving style and other non-technical factors. The information on consumption and emissions does not refer to an individual vehicle and is intended solely for purposes of comparison between the various vehicle types.

