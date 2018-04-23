At dealers from July: Sales launch of further C-Class model

Arriving in good time for the summer, the new C-Class Cabriolet is now available to order from retailers, and alongside it another C-Class two-door model: the Coupé. Sportiness and driving pleasure have been enhanced with an updated design, digital cockpit and DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL suspension. New four-cylinder engines, some of which are equipped with 48 V technology (EQ Boost), and the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (fuel consumption, combined: 9.8-9.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 223-212 g/km)[1], now with 287 kW (390 hp), underscore the dynamism of these most emotionally appealing representatives of the

C-Class, the Coupé and the Cabriolet. The Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (fuel consumption, combined: 9.4-9.1 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 214-208 g/km)1 are also available to order with immediate effect in either Saloon or Estate model form.

The following models, among others, are available at market launch in July. Here is an overview of data and prices:

Coupé/Cabriolet C 200 C 200 4MATIC C 220 d AMG C 43 4MATIC Transmission 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 6/V Displacement (cc) 1497 1497 1951 2996 Output (kW/hp) Combustion engine 135/184 135/184 143/194 287/390 at rpm 5800-6100 5800-6100 3800 6100 Output of electric motor (kW)

Recuperation

Boost 12

10 12

10 – Max. torque

Combustion engine (Nm) 280 280 400 520 at rpm 3000-4000 3000-4000 1600-2800 2500-5000 Max. torque Electric motor (Nm) 160 160 –

Coupé/Cabriolet C 200 C 200 4MATIC C 220 d AMG C 43 4MATIC Fuel consumption (l/100 km)1 6.3-6.0

(6.6-6.2) 6.9-6.5

(7.1-6.7) 4.8-4.4

(5.0-4.7) 9.5-9.2

(9.8-9.5) CO 2 emissions (g/km)1 144-136

(151-142) 156-148

(162-153) 126-117

(133-123) 217-212

(223-218) Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 7.7 (7.9) 8.1 (8.4) 6.9 (7.0) 4.7 (4.8) Top speed (km/h) 239 (235) 234 (230) 240 (233) 250** (250**) Prices starting at (euros)* 42,405.65

(48,070.05) 44,785.65

(50,450.05) 44,607.15

(50,807.05) 64,456.35 (70,120.75)

Figures in brackets: Cabriolet; * Recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19% VAT;

** Electronically limited

Saloon/Estate AMG C 43 4MATIC Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G Cylinders/arrangement 6/V Displacement (cc) 2996 Output (kW/hp) Combustion engine 287/390 at rpm 6100 Max. torque

Combustion engine (Nm) 520 at rpm 2500-5000 Max. torque Electric motor (Nm) Fuel consumption (l/100 km)1 9.3-9.1

(9.6-9.4) CO 2 emissions (g/km)1 213-208

(229-214) Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 4.7 (4.8) Top speed (km/h) 250** (250**) Prices starting at (euros)* 61,850.25 (63,516.25)

Figures in brackets: Estate; * Recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19% VAT;

** Electronically limited

The C-Class is being launched with new engines:

This includes the new four-cylinder petrol engines with a displacement of 1.5 litres in the C 200 and the C 200 4MATIC . At the same time these models are equipped with an additional 48 V on-board network with a belt-driven starter-alternator (EQ Boost). When accelerating, EQ Boost can assist the engine with an additional 10 kW (14 hp), bridging the brief moment until the turbocharger has built up its full charge pressure. Other advantages include the gliding mode with the engine switched off, and the recuperative brake with intelligent engine stop when the vehicle is coasting.

and the . At the same time these models are equipped with an additional 48 V on-board network with a belt-driven starter-alternator (EQ Boost). When accelerating, EQ Boost can assist the engine with an additional 10 kW (14 hp), bridging the brief moment until the turbocharger has built up its full charge pressure. Other advantages include the gliding mode with the engine switched off, and the recuperative brake with intelligent engine stop when the vehicle is coasting. The new C 220 d has a four-cylinder diesel engine, which belongs to the latest family of engines. With an output of 143 kW (194 hp), it delivers 18 kW (24 hp) more than the predecessor model. Innovative features include the combination of aluminium crankcase and steel pistons, the stepped-bowl combustion process as well as further-improved NANOSLIDE ® cylinder wall coating.

has a four-cylinder diesel engine, which belongs to the latest family of engines. With an output of (194 hp), it delivers 18 kW (24 hp) more than the predecessor model. Innovative features include the combination of aluminium crankcase and steel pistons, the stepped-bowl combustion process as well as further-improved NANOSLIDE cylinder wall coating. The 3.0-litre V6 engine in the AMG C 43 4MATIC now develops 287 kW (390 hp), in other words 17 kW (23 hp) more than before. The peak torque of 520 Nm is available in a broad engine speed range from 2500 to 5000 rpm.

Here are the most important new and improved functions at a glance:

With the Driving Assistance package Plus (2499 euros incl. VAT), the C-Class features all the latest driving assistance systems, with a range of functions that is familiar from the S-Class and route-based driver support. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver in steering and keeping a safe distance. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts.

(2499 euros incl. VAT), the C-Class features all the latest driving assistance systems, with a range of functions that is familiar from the S-Class and route-based driver support. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver in steering and keeping a safe distance. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts. The DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL suspension (1071 euros incl. VAT), is equipped with continuous adjustable damping for the front and rear axle. The stepless system controls the damping characteristics individually for each wheel as it interacts with the engine, transmission and steering properties – to suit the driving situation, speed and condition of the road surface. The individual suspension setup can be determined in the three stages “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Comfort” via the DYNAMIC SELECT switch.

(1071 euros incl. VAT), is equipped with continuous adjustable damping for the front and rear axle. The stepless system controls the damping characteristics individually for each wheel as it interacts with the engine, transmission and steering properties – to suit the driving situation, speed and condition of the road surface. The individual suspension setup can be determined in the three stages “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Comfort” via the DYNAMIC SELECT switch. The MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with ULTRA RANGE Highbeam (934.15 euros incl. VAT) feature 84 individually controllable LEDs in each headlamp. These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation. New functions in comparison to the standard-fit LED Intelligent Light System (19 LEDs per headlamp) are the junction light, roundabout light, city light and adverse weather light. When no other road user is detected, the road ahead is straight and the vehicle speed is above 40 km/h, ULTRA RANGE Highbeam is switched on automatically. This produces the maximum light intensity permitted by law, which results in the brightness of the main beam headlamps only falling below the reference value of 1 lux after a distance of more than 650 metres.

with (934.15 euros incl. VAT) feature 84 individually controllable LEDs in each headlamp. These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation. New functions in comparison to the standard-fit LED Intelligent Light System (19 LEDs per headlamp) are the junction light, roundabout light, city light and adverse weather light. When no other road user is detected, the road ahead is straight and the vehicle speed is above 40 km/h, ULTRA RANGE Highbeam is switched on automatically. This produces the maximum light intensity permitted by law, which results in the brightness of the main beam headlamps only falling below the reference value of 1 lux after a distance of more than 650 metres. The fully-digital Instrument Display (892.50 euros incl. VAT) comprises a 12.3-inch, high-resolution instrument cluster. The cutting-edge screen design offers the three very different display styles “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive”. The styles can be switched easily according to personal preference or to suit the selected interior.

(892.50 euros incl. VAT) comprises a 12.3-inch, high-resolution instrument cluster. The cutting-edge screen design offers the three very different display styles “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive”. The styles can be switched easily according to personal preference or to suit the selected interior. ENERGIZING comfort control (238 euros incl. VAT) links various comfort systems in the vehicle. It systematically uses the functions of the air conditioning system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heating, ventilation), as well as lighting and musical moods, to create a specific wellness set-up tailored to the customer’s preferences.

(238 euros incl. VAT) links various comfort systems in the vehicle. It systematically uses the functions of the air conditioning system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heating, ventilation), as well as lighting and musical moods, to create a specific wellness set-up tailored to the customer’s preferences. The latest-generation COMAND Online (2915.50 euros incl. VAT) offers fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographical map display, photo-realistic 3D buildings and 3D map rotations, among other things. Comprehensive information is displayed on the navigation map: in addition to virtually real-time traffic density information, it can for example show Car-to-X warning messages, the weather, filling stations including current fuel prices and available parking spaces.

(2915.50 euros incl. VAT) offers fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographical map display, photo-realistic 3D buildings and 3D map rotations, among other things. Comprehensive information is displayed on the navigation map: in addition to virtually real-time traffic density information, it can for example show Car-to-X warning messages, the weather, filling stations including current fuel prices and available parking spaces. New to the range of optional extras is an additional sound system (416.50 euros incl. VAT). With nine speakers and an output of 225 W (2 x Frontbass with 50 W, remaining five channels each with 25 W), it is positioned between the standard sound system and the Burmester® surround sound system.

New Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC models: comprehensive update

With four body variants, three output levels and two drive system layouts, the C-Class is the most versatile and most successful model series from Mercedes‑AMG. Comprehensive measures make the entry-level models in the guise of the C 43 4MATIC Saloon, Estate, Coupé and Cabriolet even more attractive. The AMG radiator grille in a twin-louvre design, the powerfully sculpted front apron and the new rear apron with round twin tailpipe trim elements visibly enhance the new C 43 models and give them an even more distinct positioning. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital cockpit (893.50 euros incl. VAT) with unmistakable AMG displays and the new generation of AMG steering wheels.

The 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine now delivers 287 kW (390 hp). Together with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the rear-biased all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC, this powerful engine combines agile driving dynamics with exceptional comfort on long journeys. The AMG styling package (1785 euros incl. VAT) adds even sportier highlights: the more expressive front splitter, standard-fit spoiler lip, broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper are finished in high-gloss black. The further equipment options include the Carbon-Fibre package II (2082.50 euros incl. VAT), in which the exterior-mirror housings and the spoiler lip on the boot lid, or in the case of the Estate the roof spoiler, are finished in black visible carbon fibre. The Night package (535.50 euros incl. VAT) comprises black elements, such as the trim on the front apron and the tailpipe trim.

As the virtual race engineer for recording data when driving on closed-off race tracks, AMG TRACK PACE provides a significantly extended and even more precise scope of functions. TRACK PACE can be ordered as an option for the COMAND Online infotainment system (178.50 euros incl. VAT). If this function is enabled, over 80 vehicle-specific sets of data (e.g. speed, acceleration) are recorded ten times per second. On top of this there are displays of lap and sector times, as well as of the respective difference for a reference time.

[1] All stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO 2 figures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.