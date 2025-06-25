De Lijn confirms order of 100 articulated electric buses from Iveco Bus

Under the framework agreement signed in 2023, the Belgian Flemish public transport authority and operator De Lijn has recently confirmed an order for the purchase of 100 articulated electric buses E-Way

The Belgian Flemish public transport company De Lijn has just confirmed the acquisition of 100 new articulated e-buses from Iveco Bus. This order is part of the existing framework agreement signed in 2023 and adds to the 141 E-Way 18-meter buses currently being delivered. The delivery of these new vehicles is scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2026.

“De Lijn aims at attractive and fully emission-free public transport in the whole of Flanders by 2035,” says Director-General Ann Schoubs. “Articulated buses represent a significant part of our entire fleet. This order is therefore very important to us. As with all our future e-buses, they will be fitted with USB charging points, an electric ramp for less mobile passengers, improved ventilation and heating, and extra-wide screens with real-time stop information.”

Giorgio Zino, Head of Commercial Operations at Iveco Bus Europe, stated: “We are extremely proud of the renewed trust from De Lijn, which represents a major recognition for our brand. We warmly thank them for their support of our E-Way 18-meter model. With this order, Iveco Bus will have its largest fleet of articulated electric buses in Belgium. It is an honor to support De Lijn in their mission to make transportation even more attractive and emission-free.”

100% electric, the E-Way buses perfectly align with De Lijn’s objectives to offer safe, reliable, and emission-free public transport by 2035. These vehicles are equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) safety features, such as blind spot detection, intelligent speed adaptation, front collision warning system, driver drowsiness detection, and tire pressure sensors. Additionally, they are equipped with a rearview camera system, video surveillance, and information screens, ensuring secure journeys for drivers and passengers, with 41 seats available on board.

SOURCE: Iveco