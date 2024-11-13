Davide Grasso appointed Stellantis Chief Heritage Officer

Stellantis has today announced the appointment of Davide Grasso as Stellantis Chief Heritage Officer reporting to Carlos Tavares, CEO

In this newly created position, he will be responsible for the curation of the history and patrimony of the 14 brands of Stellantis. Creating a bridge between their rich histories and their future directions, this global role will build awareness and connections with customers, brands, communities and the various institutions present in the territories where we operate.

The role will be responsible for the partnering with our heritage centres, museums and archives while collaborating with the Brand CEOs on future business opportunities and to foster and further grow the rich and passionate history of the individual brands of Stellantis as we look to our future. This appointment will take immediate effect.

