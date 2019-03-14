David M. Kerko elected to TE Connectivity Board of Directors

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced the election of David M. Kerko to its Board of Directors. Shareholders approved Kerko’s election during the 2019 Annual General Meeting held on March 13, 2019.

From 1998 to 2017, Kerko held a variety of roles at KKR & Co., L.P, including advisor, member and co-head of the firm’s Technology Group. During his time at KKR, he played an active role in building the firm’s technology platform and was involved in a broad range of technology investments, including Broadcom, Magic Leap, Marvell Technology Group, NXP Semiconductors and Sonos.

Prior to joining KKR, he worked with Gleacher NatWest, Inc., where he was involved in mergers and acquisition transactions and financing work.

Kerko currently serves on a number of public and private boards, including SAIC, a publicly traded government professional services firm and Global Foundries, a privately held semiconductor manufacturer. He holds a B.S. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S.E., summa cum laude, from the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

