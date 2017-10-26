Datsun launches Redi-Go Gold 1.0l limited edition in India

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals in India, especially in the northern part of the country. According to Indian mythology, it is observed to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Hence, it holds a great importance in the hearts of Indians. During the festive period, many people choose to make new beginnings in life – be it making a new purchase, starting a new business or getting married. The Datsun redi-GO GOLD limited edition is one of Datsun’s contributions to making the festive season merry and special.

The Datsun redi-GO GOLD’s prominent, gold-inspired decals on the exterior and its gold-themed seats in the interior infuse an extra dose of style. It’s available in three body colors: grey, silver and white. The Datsun redi-GO GOLD comes with a first-in-segment Ambient Lighting app for mobile phones, letting customers choose the mood lighting of the passenger cabin to suit their taste. The limited edition model will also offer smart features such as a Bluetooth audio system and a reverse parking sensor.