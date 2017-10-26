Datsun launches Redi-Go Gold 1.0l limited edition in India

To kick off the Diwali festive season and expand customer choice, Datsun India today launched a new limited edition of the best-selling Datsun redi-GO: the Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L, packed with exciting features and stylish enhancements.
Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals in India, especially in the northern part of the country. According to Indian mythology, it is observed to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Hence, it holds a great importance in the hearts of Indians. During the festive period, many people choose to make new beginnings in life – be it making a new purchase, starting a new business or getting married. The Datsun redi-GO GOLD limited edition is one of Datsun’s contributions to making the festive season merry and special.
The Datsun redi-GO GOLD’s prominent, gold-inspired decals on the exterior and its gold-themed seats in the interior infuse an extra dose of style. It’s available in three body colors: grey, silver and white. The Datsun redi-GO GOLD comes with a first-in-segment Ambient Lighting app for mobile phones, letting customers choose the mood lighting of the passenger cabin to suit their taste. The limited edition model will also offer smart features such as a Bluetooth audio system and a reverse parking sensor.
“Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the Datsun redi-GO GOLD 1.0L limited edition,” said Jerome Saigot, vice president, marketing and Datsun business unit, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. “The Datsun redi-GO GOLD offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance and a refreshing exterior, which together reinforce Datsun’s commitment to offer stylish, high-value-for-money cars to our customers.”
Datsun redi-GO GOLD prices will start from 369,737 rupees and will be available across the pan-India Nissan/Datsun dealer network.
Customers can get more details about the Datsun redi-GO GOLD via the Datsun India App, available through the Google Play store.
More details about Datsun India and its product range can be found at https://www.datsun.co.in/