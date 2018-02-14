It’s a date! All-new Nissan Altima to make its global debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show

Nissan’s all-new Altima will make its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) on March 28.

New Yorkers have always loved the Altima, making the Northeast region the most popular market for Nissan’s best-selling sedan and NYIAS the ideal place to reveal the next generation.

This year’s auto show is open to the public March 30 – April 8.

For more information on the complete Nissan vehicle lineup and available advanced safety, security and driver assistance technologies, please visit NissanNews.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.