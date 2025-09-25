DAS Technology unveils next-generation AI vehicle sales solution to boost dealership performance

DAS Technology, the automotive industry’s leader in consumer engagement, today announced the newest innovation in its flagship Consumer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP): AI-powered, hyper-personalized vehicle sales videos designed to convert intended car shoppers into customers

DAS Technology, the automotive industry’s leader in consumer engagement, today announced the newest innovation in its flagship Consumer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP): AI-powered, hyper-personalized vehicle sales videos designed to convert intended car shoppers into customers.

Building on the success of its fixed operations-focused AI video communications, DAS Technology’s latest capabilities enable dealers to more effectively deliver personalized vehicle sales messaging tailored to each consumer. Through DAS’s certified CRM and DMS data integration, the AI videos include the consumer’s name, their current ownership scenario, whether the consumer has positive equity or negative equity in their current vehicle, as well as lease renewal or retention details—all with the goal of generating net new sales opportunities, facilitating trade-ins and appointments for the dealer.

“Our commitment remains focused on enabling dealers to achieve improved unit sales and vehicle profitability results through more effective engagement with dynamic content,” said Jason Barrie, Chief Operating Officer of DAS Technology. “CDXP AI-powered vehicle sales videos are a natural evolution in the solution – born from our drive to innovate as well as our deep understanding of what truly motivates consumers. Results speak louder than promises. We build on what works, creating the future of automotive retail together with our partners.”

Results-driven innovation

DAS Technology first announced its AI-powered video communications for fixed operations at NADA 2025 and quickly saw rapid, transformative results for dealer service departments. Personalized consumer videos drove over six times more clicks than standard messages and boosted revenue per repair order by 60% compared to non-video outreach. These metrics established a new benchmark for customer engagement and ROI in automotive service communications.

Building on this proven success, DAS Technology expanded AI video capabilities to vehicle sales. In a recent pilot with 38 dealerships, AI-driven personalized sales videos achieved a 9.6% unique click-through rate – six times higher than messages without video – with viewers staying engaged for almost the entire video length, underscoring the impact of relevant messaging. Critically, vehicles sold to customers who viewed these videos generated 63% higher gross profit per sale, with lease retention customers delivering over $5,300 gross profit per transaction. The platform empowers dealers to drive more sales, secure profitable trade-ins, and increase engagement—all without increasing staff workload.

“After seeing 121% increase in average repair order spend using DAS AI-personalized videos for service, we jumped at the chance to pilot the sales program” said Kim Eakin, General Manager of Dennis Eakin Kia. “DAS Technology just gets it! They deliver the tools and updates that ensure our team continues to excel.”

Consumer and dealer empowerment

DAS Technology’s CDXP is designed to enable dealership sales, service, BDC, marketing and management personnel to amplify a dealer’s ability to engage consumers with timely and relevant content while making each consumer feel recognized, informed and confident in their next step. By combining data with personalization, the solution enhances consumer engagement and helps dealerships build life-time customer relationships all while optimizing dealership profit centers. DAS Technology’s CDXP is the winning combination of consumer communication technology, powerful data and insights, and industry leading support and guidance.

SOURCE: DAS Technology