Daniela Gerd tom Markotten new managing director of moovel Group

Daniela Gerd tom Markotten appointed new CEO of moovel Group GmbH as of November 1, 2017

The industrial engineer brings a wealth of experience in the fields of software development and automotive telematics

Since August 2017, moovel Group CEO Jörg Lamparter has assumed the role of Head of Mobility Services, responsible for all mobility services

Daimler Financial Services announced today the appointment of Daniela Gerd tom Markotten as CEO of the moovel Group. On November 1, 2017, she will assume the position for the award-winning software company. Jörg Lamparter, moovel Group CEO since March 2016, recently accepted responsibility for all mobility services under the umbrella of Daimler Mobility Services. As Head of Mobility Services, he is responsible for car2go, moovel and mytaxi in addition to the strategic investments in Blacklane, Careem, Flinc, FlixBus, Turo and Via – all of them mobility services companies.

Over the last year and a half, Daniela Gerd tom Markotten has served as Head of Digital Solutions and Services for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, which includes FleetBoard GmbH. In this position, she was responsible for accelerating the development of digital applications and managing all digital activities. Daniela Gerd tom Markotten has many years of experience in the field of IT-supported automotive telematics. She studied industrial engineering at the University of Karlsruhe with assignments in Costa Rica and China. In 2003, she completed her doctoral studies at the University of Freiburg and then joined the former DaimlerChrysler AG via its International Management Associate Program. Since 2005, she has held various team leader functions in the field of IT logistics for the former DaimlerChrysler AG. In 2009, she assumed management of the “Parts Wholesale International” IT department and subsequently the “IT Center of Marketing Competence.” At the end of 2014, Daniela Gerd tom Markotten was divisional manager responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks Order Management, CharterWay International as well as FleetBoard.

Klaus Entenmann, CEO of Daimler Financial Services AG: “moovel is the leading innovator of mobility apps. Daniela Gerd tom Markotten has many years of experience in the fields of software development and automotive telematics. She brings the very best credentials for further developing and advancing moovel. I would like to thank Jörg Lamparter, who has played a crucial part in accelerating moovel over the last year and a half. With this transition, he is now able to fully focus on his new role as Head of Mobility Services.”

