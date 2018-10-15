Dana’s ultra-efficient spicer Advantek Axle System named finalist for 2019 Automotive News PACE Awards

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) was named a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award finalist for its ultra-efficient Spicer® AdvanTEK® axle system. The prestigious PACE Awards serve as a benchmark for innovation and honors automotive suppliers for technical advancement, innovation, and dedication to excellence.

Dana’s ultra-efficient Spicer® AdvanTEK® axle system sets a new standard for axle efficiency – reaching a full 30 percent greater efficiency than previous best-in-class technology. The solution specifically addresses the energy losses related to oil churning and gear and bearing friction to increase efficiency, while maintaining durability and noise, vibration, and harshness performance.

“Dana is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the demand for efficiency and power, two of the leading needs of our customers,” said Bob Pyle, president of Dana Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies. “This is the eighth consecutive year that Dana has been named a finalist for this prestigious award, which is a testament to our global team’s technology expertise, collaboration, and focus on pushing the limits of what is possible.”

In total, Dana has earned five PACE Awards, most recently in 2017 for its Victor Reinz® multi-layer steel transmission pump gasket.

The 2019 PACE Award finalists were announced Oct. 12 at the SAE Detroit Section’s annual Global Leadership Conference held at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. Winners will be named on April 8, 2019, at the Max M. and Marjorie Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs approximately 30,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of more than $7.2 billion in 2017. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA. Dana is ranked among the Drucker Institute’s listing of the 250 most effectively managed companies. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

About the Automotive News PACE Awards

The Automotive News Premier Automotive Suppliers’ Contribution to Excellence (PACE) Awards is recognized around the world as the industry benchmark for automotive innovation. The 2019 edition of the Automotive News PACE Awards will be awarded to international automotive organizations for bringing game changing innovation to their OEM customers and the automotive industry. The PACE Awards program welcomes entries from all suppliers to automotive OEMs. Applicants and winners have come from six continents including large and small companies supplying production parts, materials, capital equipment, and services. The award is presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association.

SOURCE: Dana