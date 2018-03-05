Dana wins contract to supply all-wheel-drive axle for new Volkswagen Crafter Van

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is supplying its Spicer® AdvanTEK® M180 all-wheel-drive axle to the new, award-winning Volkswagen Crafter 4 Motion panel van. The axle – manufactured at Dana’s Birmingham, England, facility – provides exceptional reliability, durability, comfort, and efficiency in a compact design to meet stringent performance requirements throughout the Crafter’s anticipated long service life and high-mileage city driving.

“Dana’s advanced driveline solutions such as the Spicer AdvanTEK series and SmartConnect™ disconnecting all-wheel-drive technology have built upon Dana’s history of being a technology leader in Europe and around the world,” said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. “Leveraging our foundation of world-class engineers and more than 10,000 patents over our history, Dana has dramatically increased customer satisfaction through class-leading technologies and operational excellence. These focused efforts have significantly contributed to dramatic revenue growth and an increase of pre-tax earnings of 46 percent over the past three years.”

A key feature of the axle is its advanced electronic-locking differential. As part of the complete system design, the robust four-pinion rear-locking differential incorporates an electric solenoid with an electronic position sensor to lock the wheels together for improved traction and stability. Dana was responsible for ensuring the locking differential application software met Volkswagen’s demanding functional safety requirements. For added convenience, drivers can turn the system on and off with the touch of a button when improved traction is desired.

“Our team worked closely with Volkswagen from start to finish to develop and launch the best solution for the all-new Crafter 4 Motion. We are proud to be part of this vehicle, the 2017 International Van of the Year,” said Christophe Dominiak, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Dana. “The new axle on the Volkswagen Crafter is a great example of Dana’s leadership in efficient all-wheel-drive integration technologies and our ability to partner with our customers to provide them the solution they need to meet ever-changing market demands.”

The company also launched its Spicer® AdvanTEK® M250 rear axle – also manufactured in Birmingham, England – for rear-wheel-drive versions of the VW Crafter. This axle is designed to handle heavier payloads while providing optimal traction and power density, even when the vehicle is fully loaded.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.